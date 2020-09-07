Election 2020: Trump likely can’t win without veteran support

We obviously don’t know what effect, if any, these stories will have on the 2020 campaign and Trump’s chances of winning a second term.

Further, Trump can thank veterans for his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton. According to the CCES study of verified 2016 voters, he won veterans and active military members by a 27-point margin over the Democratic nominee.

This was a huge deal for Trump because active military and veterans make up about 12% of voters. To give you some perspective, that’s a slightly higher proportion of the electorate than Hispanic voters (some of whom are or were part of the armed forces) and just a hair less than 18-29 year-olds (again some of whom did or are currently serving in the military).

A look at the swing states reveals…