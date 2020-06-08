Election 2020: The partisan chasm over ‘systemic racism’ is on full display

Democrats of most races, by comparison, are greatly predisposed to say that discrimination against African Americans, including within their interactions with police, remains a structural feature of American society.

That divergence has big implications for both policy and politics. In policy terms, it can help explain why Trump’s Justice Department, while initiating an inquiry to the specific circumstances of Floyd’s death, has effectively shelved efforts under former President Barack Obama to examine systematic bias in city police departments through so-called pattern and practice investigations.

Appearing Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Attorney General William Barr rejected this investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department and argued that while individual “bad cops” remain a challenge in forces around the country, “I don’t think that the law enforcement system is systemically racist.”

Politically, the heightened focus on police behavior and racial inequities more broadly could compel Trump to squeeze out bigger margins and turnout from the white constituencies most skeptical that racism remains a widespread problem, in order to offset what is actually a further decline in November among the groups in all races that do consider bias an enduring blight on American life. In that way, this latest crisis could force Trump to help expand double down on the underlying political bet he is imposing on the GOP: squeezing bigger margins from shrinking groups at the buying price of alienating groups in society that are growing.

Brian Schaffner, a political scientist at Tufts University who has conducted some of the central research on the role of racist and sexist attitudes in the 2016 vote, says that prospect leaves Trump navigating a really thin path. Comparing the election results in 2018 with those in 2016, his research discovered that House Republican candidates lost more ground among voters who agree totally that racism and sexism remain problems than they gained among those who do not.

“In 2018, Republican House candidates paid a pretty significant penalty for being tied to his racist and sexist views,” Schaffner says. Trump faces the exact same risk in November, that he believes.

Partisan opinion gap emerges — and widens

American public opinion about race is complex and contradictory, and, particularly among whites, it has not moved in a straight line. But the typical pattern is that for many years most Americans, especially whites, concluded — despite evidence to the contrary — that the civil rights revolution of the 1960s defanged racial discrimination and created a predicament in which African Americans had equal opportunity with whites.

In Gallup polling , the share of Americans who said blacks had nearly as good a chance as whites within their community to be hired for employment rose from 43% in 1963 to 67% by 1978; among whites the amount jumped from 46% to 73% over that period. Over the following 30 years, the share of Americans who said blacks had equal opportunities with whites drifted slightly higher in Gallup polling, reaching not exactly four-fifths over all (and slightly above four-fifths among whites) in 2009 after Barack Obama’s election as the first African American president.

The venerable General Social Survey conducted by the University of Chicago’s National Opinion Research Center tracked similar trends. It found the share of whites who said that discrimination primarily explained the economic gaps between whites and blacks fell from around two-fifths throughout the late 1970s to 32% or less from 2006 to 2014, according to results provided by Tom W. Smith, who directs the General Social Survey.

But beginning in Obama’s second term and continuing under Trump, polling by Gallup, the NORC and the Pew Research Center all shows a general uptick in concern about racial discrimination. The share of Americans who say blacks have the same chance with whites in job opportunities fell from about four-fifths in 2009 to three-fifths in 2018, Gallup found.

In a 2019 Pew poll, the share of most Americans who said blacks are treated less fairly in encounters with law enforcement and in the criminal justice system reached about two-thirds. During Obama’s 2nd term, Gallup had discovered that only about one-third to two-fifths of Americans agreed with those propositions.

Part of this movement was driven by a growing conviction among African Americans that they faced unrelieved discrimination. But whites also displayed substantial movement on these questions. In the General Social Survey, the share of whites who say discrimination primarily explains black-white differences rose from its low point of 27% in 2004 to 40% by 2018. Pew’s 2019 poll found that fully three-fifths of whites now believe both police and the criminal justice system treat African Americans less fairly.

The partisan numbers on these individual questions vary notably, but Pew and other studies have found the typical movement in this decade toward greater concern about racial inequities among whites has been driven very nearly entirely by Democrats, with very little change among Republicans.

The result of these divergent trends is, as on so many other dilemmas, a widening of what I call the trench between the blue and red coalitions.

“We have had this partisan sorting along the lines of race happening for a really long time … but what’s happening today is kind of unprecedented,” says Ashley Jardina, a political scientist at Duke University and composer of the 2019 book “White Identity Politics.” “What we are seeing really in the last couple of years is this pretty dramatic separation of the parties.”

In the 2019 Pew study , less than half as much white Republicans as white Democrats said blacks are treated unfairly by law enforcement or the criminal justice system, and the partisan gap was even bigger on hiring and the ability to access credit. Four-fifths of white Republicans said that people seeing discrimination where it doesn’t exist is a larger problem than people maybe not seeing it where it can; four-fifths of white Democrats took the contrary position. Among all Republicans, more than doubly many said lack of motivation, rather than racial discrimination, was a “major reason” more African Americans do not get ahead; Democrats divided a lot more than 3-to-1 one other way.

The PRRI polls underline a similar separation. In 2019, its polling found that 68% of Americans who approve of Trump say that discrimination against whites is as great a problem as discrimination against minorities; three-fourths of those who disapproved of Trump rejected that view. In 2018 polling , PRRI likewise discovered that nearly four-fifths of those favorable to Trump said police killings of black men were isolated incidents; very nearly three-fourths of the unfavorable to Trump said they are section of a broader pattern. On both of these questions, white evangelical Christians — the core of the current GOP coalition — were especially more likely to deny the existence of systemic racism against blacks.

Taking the longer view, the General Social Survey present in the late 1970s that Democrats were 8 percentage points much more likely than Republicans to blame racial disparities on discrimination; by 2018, the gap had reached 36 points.

View shapes civil rights policy

The few national polls conducted since Floyd’s death offer some hints that Republican attitudes may be shifting. But mostly they capture the durability of the trench between your parties. In both CBS and Monmouth University polls a week ago, only about one-fourth of Republicans, compared with a lot more than four-fifths of Democrats, said police were more likely to use excessive force against blacks. In a national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey , three-fifths of Republicans called the demonstrations riots, while more than four-fifths of Democrats and about two-thirds of independents described them as protests.

Conservative voices have been quick to reject the idea that Floyd’s death highlights systematic bias in the nation broadly or even in policing. The chairman and president of the conservative Claremont Institute last week issued a statement declaring flatly: “The pretext for this entire nationwide riot is that America is a racist country. That is not true. … The reckless charge that American law enforcement is ‘systemically racist’ is also not true.” So many Americans, they continued, believe “this lie” only because it “has been preached by our universities and media like the Gospel for a generation.”

Peter Kirsanow, a Republican on the independent US Commission on Civil Rights, likewise wrote last week that “the riots are a consequence of the narrative that the Floyd and [Ahmaud] Arbery killings are but the latest of increasing examples of innocent blacks being disproportionately shot by white cops and targeted by racist white civilians. … The narrative is false.”

Barr, to CBS on Sunday, similarly discounted the concept that Floyd’s death unmasked deeper issues. “All organizations have people who engage in misconduct, and you sometimes have to be careful as for when you ascribe that to the whole organization and when it really is some errant member who isn’t following the rules,” that he said. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf echoed that claim Sunday on ABC.

These common views among conservatives are not just rhetorical or political arguments; they’ve also shaped the Trump administration’s reaction to civil rights enforcement. While Trump has directed the Justice Department and FBI to investigate Floyd’s death, it has shelved the more systematic pattern and practice investigations of police misconduct that the Obama administration used to reach judicial consent decrees that required structural changes in twelve police departments around the country. (Barr said Sunday that such an investigation was not necessary in Minneapolis.)

That contrast reflects the underlying belief among Trump and lots of Republicans that “the issue isn’t policing; the issue is ‘bad apples,'” says Ed Chung, a former prosecutor in the Justice Department’s civil rights division who is now vice president for criminal justice reform at the liberal Center for American Progress. “They will go after bad apples and they think that will solve the problems. But this is a systemic issue. … You can’t just look at bad apples, you have to look at systems.”

Civil rights groups point the exact same critique at the Trump administration’s retreat from broad-reaching civil rights investigations in to issues from fair housing to voting rights to how minority students are treated in school.

Trump’s reelection chances could be affected

Schaffner, the political scientist, says there is “a lot to unpack” to understand why many whites, primarily however, not entirely in the GOP, reject the concept that discrimination is a continuous problem.

“For one, it is uncomfortable to confront the facts of white privilege when you are benefiting from that privilege,” that he said within an email. “And for whites who are also struggling economically, there is an appeal to political rhetoric that blames their lot in life on liberals who are designing policies to help racial and ethnic minorities.”

Trump has relentlessly stoked those sentiments throughout his presidency. And while he is expressed concern about Floyd’s death, that he, like Barr, hasn’t attributed it to any systemic bias in society (or even in policing). That’s been a stark contrast with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s calls for action against “the deep open wound of systemic racism,” as that he put it in a speech to the Texas Democratic Party on Saturday.

In any case, Trump’s comments about Floyd have been very nearly completely eclipsed by his militant reaction to the protests themselves, as he’s declared himself “ your President of law and order,” urged governors and mayors to crack down more harshly and deployed massive federal forces against demonstrators in the streets of Washington.

Trump’s call for law and order and interests “ the silent majority ” echo President Richard Nixon’s rhetoric during the domestic disorder and violence that convulsed the 1968 presidential campaign, specially the racial unrest that followed the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. (Nixon was more nuanced than Trump, also calling for racial healing and flying to Atlanta for King’s funeral.)

If the violence accompanying a few of the protests, which already has been ebbing, continues long enough, it could frighten some suburban and older white voters that have recoiled from Trump, some political analysts believe.

“One thing that we do know is that white Americans in the suburbs have not been historically very sympathetic to these protests over the long term. They are not sympathetic to rioting. They are not sympathetic to violence,” said Jardina. “So it could work out in Trump’s favor.”

But to date polls demonstrate that suburban and urban views in regards to the unrest have largely converged — and in a very different place from the perspective in rural areas where Trump is strongest. The PBS/NPR/Marist poll released a week ago found that suburban and urban voters largely agreed that police do not treat blacks equally, that the demonstrations were mostly legitimate protests and, by overwhelming margins, that Trump has inflamed rather than diminished tensions. In each instance, rural voters took a lot more conservative positions.

Matt McDermott, a Democratic pollster, said such results capture the paradox in Trump’s requires law and order: His words and actions have now been so confrontational that they are “leading people to conclude the Republican President is increasing the threat of violence to themselves and their community.” Trump’s uniquely belligerent posture, McDermott says, is fraying the GOP’s traditional advantage among suburbanites on keeping their communities safe.

One GOP pollster I spoke with, who asked not to be identified while discussing the party’s 2020 prospects, agreed that Trump’s response to the protests was likely to further erode his already tenuous position among college-educated white suburbanites, specially women. That will require him, the pollster said, to build even bigger margins and more turnout from non-college whites, specially those outside metropolitan areas.

That’s maybe not impossible: Non-college whites represent about half or even more of the eligible voters who didn’t turn out in 2016 in key battleground states throughout the Midwest, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. But Schaffner and others say Trump’s effort to mobilize more whites who discount the existence of bias could cost him at least as much votes among whites who see discrimination as a consistent problem, to state nothing of its potential impact on energizing black turnout.

“It’s impossible to say for sure,” Schaffner. “But it seems to me that there aren’t many more votes for Trump to win over by emphasizing the racist appeals.”

As he brusquely demands tougher crackdowns in the streets, Trump seems determined to check that proposition.