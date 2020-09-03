Election 2020: Officials turn pizzerias into polling places as retirement homes, schools bow out

Facilities like senior centers, schools or perhaps personal organizations are no longer alternatives over worries that inviting citizens will increase infection danger for others.

This all develops yet another problem for election officials currently having problem with the weight of managing an election throughout a pandemic.

“It feels like you are the plague itself for asking for space,” stated Maribeth Witzel-Behl, city clerk for Madison,Wisconsin “People are just saying ‘No, no, we can’t.’ It was really almost an impossible task.”

Madison had a group of approximately 4 individuals working for a month to determine brand-new polling places ahead of the state’s partisan main in August, yet continually struck obstructions. “There were a lot of large buildings that we thought would have been available to us, especially as we offered $750 for each location, but we were turned down again and again and again,” Witzel-Behl stated. Then, the group made an advancement: They had the ability to persuade Ian’s Pizza, a regional dining establishment near the University of Wisconsin-Madison, to host a low-traffic polling website. “Even though they didn’t have the optimal space, they at least were able to let us inside and were willing to do so,” stated Witzel-Behl Ian’s Pizza owner Nick Martin stated it wasn’t an automated yes. He cleared the choice with his management group and personnel prior to offering the OKAY to the city. “Business today is a bit more subtle than it normally, is, however we understood it would not be exceptionally invasive due to the fact that we …

