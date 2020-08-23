- Election 2020 live updates: Trump to hold news conference; GOP convention speakers announced The Washington Post
- Joe Biden deals with brand-new plagiarism claim over DNC approval speech New York Post
- The Democratic convention went off without drawbacks. But was it a success? The Guardian
- Why Biden Needs a Landslide Just to Win The New York Times
- Democrats satisfied objective to hold Joe Biden in the lead in convention|TheHill The Hill
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Home Top Stories Election 2020 live updates: Trump to hold news conference; GOP convention speakers...