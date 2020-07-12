Election 2020: Historians will likely rank Trump as one of the worst presidents

If Trump does carry on to lose in November, that he doesn’t simply need to worry about losing to Biden. Trump must worry about the fact that the history books are probably likely to put him down as a substandard president, or even one of the worst.

The biggest factor separating those that rate highly and those who don’t is whether they win a second term in office. Take a glance at an average ranking by experts in the 2018 American Political Science Association poll and 2018 Siena College poll.

The average ranking for presidents who win a second term is 14th. That’s well above average given we’ve had 44 presidents. None ranked below 32nd (George W. Bush). The most readily useful was the top spot overall (Washington).

The average for presidents who did not win a second term is 30th. That’s well below average. None of the presidents who didn’t have a second term ranked more than 13th (John Kennedy, who was simply assassinated). The worst was last over all (Buchanan).

Just with this basis alone, you’d believe that Trump may possibly go down as below average if he lost in November. We wouldn’t know quite where he’d land, but it’d be considered a pretty good bet that he wouldn’t finish in the top half.

I’d bet Trump would dip even lower given where the historians already have him. The average of the APSA and Siena polls put Trump at 43rd, which ties him for last with Buchanan.

At the time the APSA poll was published, I urged caution because it was one poll done early in Trump’s presidency. Now, we’ve the Siena poll as well. Additionally, more voters by far said Trump was the worst president since World War II in a 2018 Quinnipiac University poll . (Few ranked him as the best, which can be very different from the similar poll taken all through Obama’s 2nd term.)

Importantly, these early rankings are usually predictive of later rankings in a look right back at presidents since Franklin Roosevelt (the first modern presidential ranking was completed three years after he last held office ).

Since 1948, the final historian rankings of a president in their time in office (or the first once they leave office) has differed from their current ranking by just four spots. The median big difference has been a mere two spots. The presidents who often improve the most (such as Dwight Eisenhower) are ones who get that second term.

Now, there is demonstrably some chance Trump could possibly be ranked more than at the end of 2018. I tend to doubt it, though, because his standing among the public is not any better now than it was then.

All told, historians at the end of his first term are likely likely to view Trump quite negatively. His main chance of seeing improvement is to earn that 2nd term, which seems to be a thing that is becoming less likely by the day.