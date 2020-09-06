Election 2020: Donald Trump’s dishonest campaign is entirely on-brand

By
Jackson Delong
-

That makes his re-election campaign entirely on-brand. In ways large and small, in targeted advertising and public remarks, Trump has made deceit the hallmark of his bid for a second term.

All presidential candidates depict opponents in the worst possible light. Trump uses outright fabrications against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

All candidates buff their own records. Trump falsely describes the conditions he inherited and presides over today.

All candidates frame campaign arguments to their advantage. On the core 2020 campaign issues — coronavirus, the economy, and racial justice protests — he offers fables.
This may sound unsurprising for someone who launched his political career with lies about the circumstances of President Barack Obama’s birth and who, by CNN’s count, has made more than 8,500 false claims as President. Amid a public health crisis that has killed more than 186,000 Americans, ravaged the economy and upended daily life, Trump has few good options.

Yet Trump’s dishonesty is both comprehensive and routine. And it represents a heavy burden for him to carry in the campaign’s final two months.

Familiar falsehoods

Some falsehoods have grown as familiar as kitchen wallpaper. Trump says his border wall with Mexico “will soon be complete” (just five miles of all-new border barriers have been built), that his tariffs bring billions into the US Treasury from China (American purchasers of Chinese imports pay them) and that he “essentially” kept his promise to…

