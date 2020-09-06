Election 2020: Donald Trump’s dishonest campaign is entirely on-brand

That makes his re-election campaign entirely on-brand. In ways large and small, in targeted advertising and public remarks, Trump has made deceit the hallmark of his bid for a second term.
All candidates buff their own records. Trump falsely describes the conditions he inherited and presides over today.
Yet Trump’s dishonesty is both comprehensive and routine. And it represents a heavy burden for him to carry in the campaign’s final two months.
Familiar falsehoods
Some falsehoods have grown as familiar as kitchen wallpaper. Trump says his border wall with Mexico “will soon be complete” (just five miles of all-new border barriers have been built), that his tariffs bring billions into the US Treasury from China (American purchasers of Chinese imports pay them) and that he “essentially” kept his promise to…