Elect Trump or face another 9/11 – Middle East Monitor

The niece of Osama Bin Laden has expressed support for President Donald Trump in an interview with the New York Post. Noor Bin Ladin described herself as an “American at heart.”

The Swiss resident claimed that another 9/11-inspired attack could happen if the Democratic Party candidate for the US presidency, Joe Biden, is elected. “Daesh proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe,” Bin Ladin told the tabloid. “Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike.”

The niece of the founder of Al-Qaeda was 14 years old when her uncle is alleged to have been the mastermind behind the attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon in New York and Washington DC respectively.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015,” Bin Ladin explained. “I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve. He must be re-elected. It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilisation as a whole.”

She told the newspaper that her branch of the family has always spelled their name differently to…