Elecsung 22inch Smart Mirror TV for Bathroom IP66 Waterproof Android System with Integrated HDTV(ATSC) Tuner and Built-in Wi-Fi



Price: $499.00

(as of Jul 31,2020 05:14:13 UTC – Details)



Why A waterproof television is needed?

A waterproof TV that is safe to use around humid environment. The TV is typically sealed in such a way that they can be splashed, rained on, or, in some cases, submerged in water and other liquids and still function.

Features:

Functions:ATV/DTV/Monitor

Protection Grade: IP66

Speaker: Built-in Waterproof Speaker

Remote Controller: IP68 Waterproof

HDMIx 2: Supported

WiFi: Supported (Integrated) RAM: 1G DDR3

Nand Flash : 4GB

LCD Size (Diagonal):22″

Unit Size: 19.5″W x 12.4″H x 1.57″D, 496x315x40mm

Unit Weight:4.3KGs

Package Size: 24″W x 16.9″H x 5.3″D, 610x430x135mm

Gross Weight:7kgs

Finish: Mirror

Front Panel Material: Glass

Specifications:

Interface: TV/USBx2/ HDMIx2/LAN / Integrated WiFi/Audio Out

Android System: Android 7.1 (APPS or GAMES download available )

Power Input: 12V (Adapter for 100-240V input is available as accessory)

Display Type: LED

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Brightness(Cd/m2): 250

Resolution: 1920×1080

Response Time: 3.6ms

Viewing Angle (H/V): 178/178(H/V)

Built-in Speakers: 2pcs

Standby Power: under 1W

Power Consumption: 48W

Working Environment: -30 to 50 degree

Working Humidity: 10%-90%

Install:Recess Dimensions for in-wall(438x276x30mm /17.2″W x 10.8″H x 1.2″D), or Wall Bracket Dimensions for on-wall 22″(VESA100x100mm)

Package Include:

Television+Accessories: Waterproof Controller(Without batteries)/Manual/ 100-240V Adapter/Power Cord/Wall Bracket/Embedded Back/Install tool.

➤SMART FULL HD LED TV-Smart digital TV with Android 7.1 system, have access to channels without TV box. No Aerial Required! FULL HD ready TV, 16:9 screen, resolution:1920×1080, provides high quality and vivid pictures. For more specification, please refer to below product description.

➤INTERFACE-TV/HDMI x 2/USB x 2/Audio Out Port/ LAN/Integrated Wi-Fi. With Google Chromecast and Google Chrome, YouTube, NetFlix Download already. TV works on 12 Volt DC and mains 240-adaptors included.

➤DIMENSION&INSTALLATION-Unit Size(WxHxD): 496x315x40mm/19.5″W x 12.4″H x 1.57″D, recess dimensions for In-wall: 438x276x30mm/17.2″W x 10.8″H x 1.2″D. Embedded bracket for in-wall and wall bracket for on-wall are included(provide installation instruction).

SHIPPING&WARRANTY-Fulfilled by Amazon, 3-month money back guarantee. All our TVs come with 1 year warranty.