Elecsung 22inch Smart Mirror TV for Bathroom IP66 Waterproof Android System with Integrated HDTV(ATSC) Tuner and Built-in Wi-Fi

Price: $499.00
(as of Jul 31,2020 05:14:13 UTC – Details)
Why A waterproof television is needed?
A waterproof TV that is safe to use around humid environment. The TV is typically sealed in such a way that they can be splashed, rained on, or, in some cases, submerged in water and other liquids and still function.
Features:
Functions:ATV/DTV/Monitor
Protection Grade: IP66
Speaker: Built-in Waterproof Speaker
Remote Controller: IP68 Waterproof
HDMIx 2: Supported
WiFi: Supported (Integrated) RAM: 1G DDR3
Nand Flash : 4GB
LCD Size (Diagonal):22″
Unit Size: 19.5″W x 12.4″H x 1.57″D, 496x315x40mm
Unit Weight:4.3KGs
Package Size: 24″W x 16.9″H x 5.3″D, 610x430x135mm
Gross Weight:7kgs
Finish: Mirror
Front Panel Material: Glass
Specifications:
Interface: TV/USBx2/ HDMIx2/LAN / Integrated WiFi/Audio Out
Android System: Android 7.1 (APPS or GAMES download available )
Power Input: 12V (Adapter for 100-240V input is available as accessory)
Display Type: LED
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Brightness(Cd/m2): 250
Resolution: 1920×1080
Response Time: 3.6ms
Viewing Angle (H/V): 178/178(H/V)
Built-in Speakers: 2pcs
Standby Power: under 1W
Power Consumption: 48W
Working Environment: -30 to 50 degree
Working Humidity: 10%-90%
Install:Recess Dimensions for in-wall(438x276x30mm /17.2″W x 10.8″H x 1.2″D), or Wall Bracket Dimensions for on-wall 22″(VESA100x100mm)
Package Include:
Television+Accessories: Waterproof Controller(Without batteries)/Manual/ 100-240V Adapter/Power Cord/Wall Bracket/Embedded Back/Install tool.
