Eleckal PS4 Controller Wireless Bluetooth Gamepad for Sony Playstation 4 with USB Cable Compatible with Windows PC & Android iOS【Upgraded Version】 RED

Eleckal PS4 Controller

The Eleckal Playstation 4 Wireless Controller features familiar controls and incorporates several innovative features to user in a new era of interactive experiences. Its definitive analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved for greater feel and sensitivity. A multi-touch, clickable touch pad expands gameplay possibilities.

Share button

Options button

D Pad (up, down, right, left)

Action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, square)

Trigger buttons (R1, R2, L1, L2)

Touch Pad button

Super Compatibility

The PS4 wireless controller is equipped with the latest motion-sensing technology, built-in 3D gyroscope, and accelerator, which can achieve intelligent matching with Sony Playstation 4, and does not require any additional operations. You can enjoy various games on a different platform.

High Precisive D-pad

The D-pad is an ungraded and high precisive operation, it can receive zero deviation operation signals, which is high sensitivity and simplifies the handling of game type.

Non-slip & Anti-sweat Design

The handle is comfortable for long time handgrip, which is designed with non-slip and anti-sweat materials. The surface is skin-friendly touch and not just regular old stick plastic.

Upgrade Layout

PLAYSTATION 4 gamepad controller is exquistite made for your excellent gaming experience. The optimized layout of button and high sensitivity dual analog sticks can improve the accuracy of critical moments, and simplify the game while reducing response time.

NOTE:

If you would like to connect with PC, please use a Micro-port cable to connect, or you need to have a Bluetooth receiver, you can use the Bluetooth receiver to connect this wireless controller.

🎄【Double Vibration,Support 6-axis】Pressure sensors that rumble with each action making every impact feel like you are right in the game. Feel every hit, crash, and explosion with hand-vibrating double shock response. 6-axis:Highly sensitive motion control systerm senses your every move and characters as well as objects in the game will move and react as you tilt,push and shake the controller.

🎄【 Third Party Product】Compatible with PS4 console & PC & Android iOS. If you want to connect your controller to the computer, then you must use a micro-port cable to connect, or the buyer has a Bluetooth receiver, you can use the Bluetooth receiver to connect this wireless controller.

🎄【Comfortable Design,New Ways to Play】Hours of comfortable game play with ergonomically designed grips. Revolutionary features like the touch pad, integrated light bar, will offer exciting new ways to experience and interact with your games.

🎄【Charge Efficiently and Sharing at your Fingertips】 Any standard charger with a micro-USB port.can easily be recharged by plugging it into your system for PlayStation 4, even when on standby.The addition of the share button makes sharing your greatest gaming moments as easy as a push of a button.Upload gameplay videos and screenshots directly from your system or live-stream your gameplay, without disturbing the game in progress.