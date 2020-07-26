Elecder i41 Kids Headphones, Headphones for Kids Children Girls Boys Teens Foldable Adjustable On Ear Headphones with 3.5mm Jack for iPad Cellphones Computer MP3/4 Kindle Airplane School(Red/Black)



ELECDER, established in 2016, a professional brand that specializes in headphones, including true wireless earbuds, kids headphones, wired headphones, wireless sports headsets, and active noise canceling headphones etc. We are proud of ourselves and try our best to understand the needs of consumers, to meet their needs, and to serve them enthusiastically and freely in our stores. If you are a headphone enthusiast, please pay close attention to Elecder.

Elecder i41 Foldable On Ear Stereo Headphones



The Elecder i41 Foldable On Ear Stereo Headphones give you a completely immersive sound experience with very crisp audio and booming bass, making you feel like you are right in the middle of a live show. It compatible with smartphones, laptops, PCs, CD players,Tablets and other 3.5mm jack devices

1 Excellent Sound

Heavy Bass headphone, excellent sound effect and HIFI strong low bass

2 Comfortable

This headphone earmuff is very soft and very comfortable to wear

3 Lightweight and Adjustable

The ultra-lightweight design will allow you to rock out to all of your favorite tunes without adding pressure and weight to your ears and head. The adjustable band allows you to get the perfect fit for your head shape

4 Easy To Carry

Folding design make it convenient to carry, you can easily put it in the suitcase or bag, more easy to carry it

Details



Comfortable Cushion Pad

1 Soft earmuff makes it comfortable to wear

2 Blocks ambient noise to promote immersive listening

Durable Cord

Premium nylon fabric makes the cord so strong and doesn’t tangle

3.5mm Universal Plug for Versatile Use

Equipped with an L-shaped stereo plug, the Elecder i41 on ear headphones for kids plug into almost any device with a 3.5 mm jack. From laptops and tablets to smartphones, DVD players, and Kindles, kids can stay connected to their dynamic digital world

Lightweight Colorful Design



Key Points



1 Sound Isolation

40mm dividers, produce high quality sound, blocks ambient noise to promote immersive listening

2 Adjustable To Fit

Adjustable headband fits growing kids and teens

3 Durable and Foldable

The cord is very durable, and the folding design is perfect for travel and storage

4 On Ear Design

Soft plush headband and ear pads for comfortable listening experience

5 In the box

Elecder i41 Stereo Headphones*1

User Manual*1

DURABLE & NOT TANGLE: The headphone cord length is 4.9 ft (1.5m), using high quality cloth, so it very durable, and not tangle, suitable for kids, children, not easily damaged.

ADJUSTABLE: The adjustable band allows you to get the perfect fit for your head shape. It is not only suitable for your children, but also for many adults.

ESAY TO CARRY: Folding design make it convenient to carry, you can easily put it in the suitcase or bag, more easy to carry it. When you take your children out for a trip, take a plane, take a car, this headphone would be a good companion.

WARRANTY: 1 Year Hassle Free limited Protection and quick response customer service, if you have any questions when using, feel free to contact us via Amazon email or through the contact information on the instructions.