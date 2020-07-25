Elecder i41 Kids Headphones, Headphones for Kids Children Girls Boys Teens Foldable Adjustable On Ear Headphones with 3.5mm Jack for iPad Cellphones Computer MP3/4 Kindle Airplane School Green/Purple



Price: $14.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 01:04:40 UTC – Details)





DURABLE & NOT TANGLE: The headphone cord length is 4.9 ft (1.5m), using high quality cloth, so it very durable, and not tangle, suitable for kids, children, not easily damaged.

ADJUSTABLE: The adjustable band allows you to get the perfect fit for your head shape. It is not only suitable for your children, but also for many adults.

ESAY TO CARRY: Folding design make it convenient to carry, you can easily put it in the suitcase or bag, more easy to carry it. When you take your children out for a trip, take a plane, take a car, this headphone would be a good companion.

WARRANTY: 1 Year Hassle Free limited Protection and quick response customer service, if you have any questions when using, feel free to contact us via Amazon email or through the contact information on the instructions.