ELECDER D12 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones in Ear with Microphone, LED Battery Digital Display, IPX5 Waterproof, Charging Case for Workout, Running (White)

Product Description

ELECDER, established in 2016, a professional brand that specializes in headphones, including true wireless earbuds, kids headphones, wired headphones, wireless sports headsets, and active noise canceling headphones etc. We are proud of ourselves and try our best to understand the needs of consumers, to meet their needs, and to serve them enthusiastically and freely in our stores. If you are a headphone enthusiast, please pay close attention to Elecder.

ELECDER D12 TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS



What’s Upgraded for Elecder D12 True Wireless Earbuds?



– No distinction between left and right earbuds, you can hear two earbuds on the same time.

– 2600 mAh long battery capacity, Earbuds always on the run.

– Type-c USB cable enters and exits simultaneously, and supports charging mobile phones.

– offers 2 kinds of ear caps, one is a stereo ear caps, the other one is cylindrical ear caps.

DETAILED CHARACTERISTICS



HiFi STEREO SOUND

With built-in Bluetooth 5.0 chip, you can enjoy clear and powerful stereo sound. The headphones have a balance from bass to treble, high resolution and crisp feeling. Professional tuning gives you the sound of the stage center.

BINAURAL CALL

Binaural calls, the D12 has the latest call noise reduction technology so you can make a clear call.

ONE-STEP PARING

It offers ultra-stable connection, faster pairing and universal compatibility. Wireless Earbuds instant paired once taken out from the charging case, auto connects with the device.

LARGE CAPACITY BATTERY AND LED DISPLAY

With the 2600 mAh charging case, it not only can charge your earbuds, but also can charge your cell phone.

The digital display on the charging case shows the remaining battery capacity，and you can know when to charge the charging case based on the digital without worrying about it being out of power.

LONG BATTERY LIFE

The ELECDER D12 is the latest true wireless earbuds from the ELECDER brand. It uses the latest Bluetooth chip, which lasts up to 6 hours in a single use. With the charging case, you can use up to 96 hours.

EAR CAPS

We offers 2 kinds of ear caps with 3 different size, one is a stereo ear caps, stereo ear caps stick to your ear. When you listen to rock music, especially metal rock music, you can feel strong impact from the powerful drum. The other one is cylindrical ear caps. You can choose the best one per your preferences and ear size.

Bluetooth Connection : With the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, two separated earbuds can be automatically paired (only 3 second needed). The connection is stable within 33 ft (10 m in an unobstructed environment) bluetooth range; In an open place, it can even reach a connection distance of 100 ft

Battery :With the 2600 mAh charging case, you can charge your earbuds anytime and anywhere, and it even can charge your cell phone as an extra charger. After fully charged, the earbuds can work for 6 hours, and the charging case can charge the earbuds more than 16 times when you go out. So totally it can work for 96 hours. IPX5 Water-resistant from sweat, perfect for running, jogging, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym and etc.

Operation : With the operation key, you can control pause, play, volume adjustment, previous song, next song, power on/off, answering calls, hanging calls, callback calls, siri voice assistant, reset

Ear Caps : D12 offers 2 kinds of ear caps, one is a stereo ear caps, stereo ear caps stick to your ear. When you listen to rock music, especially metal rock music, you can feel strong impact from the powerful drum. The other one is cylindrical ear caps because everyone’s preferences will be different according to the use