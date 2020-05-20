Elderly South Korean immigrant dies of apparent suicide in detention center | US news

A 74- year-old South Korean male passed away of apparent suicide at a US migration detention center after supporters claimed they unsuccessfully sought his launch, mentioning a high danger of his being contaminated with the coronavirus.

Choung Woong Ahn was discovered less competent in his cell Sunday at the Mesa Verde Ice Processing Center in Bakersfield, California, and also initiatives to revitalize him were not successful, US Immigration and also Customs Enforcement claimed in a declaration.

The firm claimed the situation stays under examination.

Ahn, that had actually been held at Mesa Verde considering that 21 February, had diabetic issues, high blood pressure and also heart-related problems, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, which determined him as Choung WonAhn Ice turned down appeals from a union of lawyers to launch him on bond.

Ice claimed Ahn was legally confessed to the United States as a long-term citizen in 1988 and also founded guilty in 2013 in Alameda area, California, of tried murder with an improvement for making use of a weapon. He was punished to 10 years in state jail.

Ice claimed it took guardianship of Ahn after his launch from jail which a government court rejected an ask for bond recently while he was in expulsion process.

Young Ahn, the deceased’s bro, claimed he was upset and also dismayed. “He did not deserve to be treated this way,” he claimed in a declaration launched by the ACLU. “He’s a human being, but to them, he’s just a number. There are other people in the same situation. It shouldn’t be happening again.”

The Bakersfield center has actually had an ordinary day-to-day populace of 334 considering that 1 October and also is taken care of by the Geo Group under agreement with Ice.

The firm states 1,073 detainees have actually checked favorable for the infection out of 2,172 checked, without any favorable examination results at the Bakersfield center. ICE had almost 28,000 individuals in its guardianship across the country as of 9 May.

The Department of Homeland Security’s interior guard dog has actually opened up an across the country examination right into whether ICE has actually reacted properly to the infection to shield personnel and also detainees, according to a letter launched Tuesday by US legislator Tom Udall, a New Mexico Democrat.