Elderly Melbourne couple’s COVID-19 tests weren’t collected for a WEEK

An elderly Melbourne couple have hit out at the Victorian government’s attempts to contain the state’s coronavirus 2nd wave after their COVID-19 tests were left uncollected for not exactly a week.

Health officials have targeted 10 Melbourne suburbs as part of a door-to-door testing blitz to suppress a resurgence in cases in Australia’s 2nd most populous city in recent weeks.

Among those to be asked to simply take a test were Rod and Kath Baybon from Pakenham in Melbourne’s south-east, who were told they could do swabs in the home before leaving them in the letterbox for a health worker to pick up.

The couple, who are both in their 70s, said they carried out a swab test last Wednesday but their samples still sit uncollected almost a week later.

Mr Baybon said he and his wife had followed up with health workers to increase the collection, but despite repeated apologies from the us government no-one has come to eliminate their swabs.

‘If they can’t collect these things, what other peoples’ have not been collected and exactly how many of us might be positive, who knows?’ he said.

Mr Baybon added the samples were efficiently useless anyway because a health worker said they needed to be collected in 24 hours.

‘We’re sitting here being unsure of whether we’re positive or not,’ Mr Baybon said.

‘If they can not handle picking right up the tests, how can they handle other things?’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services for comment.

Rod and Kath Baybon from Pakenham in Melbourne’s south-east were told they could do swab tests at home and leave them in the letter box – but almost a week when they completed them they still sit uncollected

The couple, who are both in their 70s, said they carried out a swab test last Wednesday but their samples still sit uncollected almost 7 days later

Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the town, will come back to stage three lockdown from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

People will only be permitted to leave their homes to look for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise, and to study or work if they can not do so from your home.

‘We know we’re on the cusp of something very, very bad if we don’t simply take these steps today,’ Mr Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

Members of the public wait in lines to be tested for COVID-19 at a ‘pop-up’ clinic on Wednesday in Albury on the Victoria-New South Wales border

He said it was ‘simply impossible’ to keep contact tracing at a sufficient level to suppress the virus.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he wanted the state in order to avoid ‘absolutely catastrophic outcomes’ including thousands of new cases and a whole lot more deaths.

‘I know we will already see deaths from the cases we now have occurring every single day. What I actually do not want to see is any more deaths that are already predicted,’ he said.

Victoria recorded its highest quantity of new cases since the start of pandemic on Tuesday with 191 infections, following a growth of 127 cases on Monday, that was also a record.

The whole of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire north of the town will be placed back into lock down for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus – its worst figure yet. Pictured: A map showing the suburbs in lockdown

There are 772 active cases, up from 60 a month ago, with more than half potentially from community transmission.

The Victorian premier also said on Tuesday the hard lockdown for residents in Melbourne’s nine public housing towers will be eased as soon as testing is completed.

They will then revert to the provisions of the new six-week lockdown for the rest of the city.

‘There are teams going out floor by floor and door by door to do the important testing,’ Premier Daniel Andrews said.

New lockdown: Victoria has recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus – its worst figure yet. Pictured: Police and nurses wearing protective equipment outside tower blocks in north Melbourne

‘As soon as we could possibly get the testing down, we’ll be in a position to assess the data and make new rules for the towers.’

The towers’ lockdown order is for 14 days, but Mr Andrews wants it to finish in five.

It comes as authorities apologised for the delay in delivering donated food and supplies to the 1000s of residents in the towers.

Donations were turned away from a number of the towers in Flemington and North Melbourne on Monday night.

Residents are into day three of the hard lockdown, that was ordered after a spike in cases there, with 69 confirmed by Tuesday.