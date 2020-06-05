Elderly man dies in horror house fire before his wife is rescued

A devastated grandmother has been left widowed after her husband died in a horror house fire.

Ricky, 72, and Josie Reid, 71, had been trapped inside their dwelling in Acacia Ridge, Queensland, when a fire broke out at 10pm on Thursday.

Their neighbour Mick Schmidt suffered minor burns after racing into the couple’s burning dwelling.

He managed to assist Mrs Reid to security, however he couldn’t attain her husband who was trapped in a burning bed room.

Mr Schmidt, who fed his backyard hose via a window to combat the flames, says he is no hero and he needs he might have performed extra.

‘The room Ricky was in was totally engulfed, I attempted to go in there however the flames simply pushed me again,’ he mentioned.

‘If I’d have gotten Ricky out, then I’d say sure to being a hero.

‘But aside from that I simply performed what any regular Australian individual would do for his or her fellow man.’

Neighbour Dean Hollis advised the ABC folks in the road had been working round frantically, and twice thought they put out the fire but it surely saved reigniting.

Mrs Reid was handled in hospital for respiratory points. Mr Schmidt suffered minor burns.

The close-knit neighborhood have mourned the lack of Mr Reid remembering him as an previous trucker with a sort coronary heart.

A neighbour shared a picture of flowers positioned in opposition to a tree in reminiscence and mentioned Mr Reid was ‘one of many nicest guys I’ve met’.

‘Such a humorous beautiful man RIP condolences to household and Josie,’ a neighbour wrote.

Another neighbour, Rydell Murray, who tried to avoid wasting the couple mentioned he wished he might have performed extra.

‘R.i.p Ricky, I attempted my finest mate to assist however I could not get you out..ideas and prayers with household and associates at this unhappy time,’ he mentioned.

Police have established against the law scene as specialists work to find out the reason for the fire.

Neighbours mentioned the couple had lived in the house for about 15 years and had been well-known in the neighborhood.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services inspector Timothy Clark confirmed fire crews had discovered the physique of a man inside the house.

Police have inspired anybody with data to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.