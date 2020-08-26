Elderly Man Brutally Beaten In Kenosha As He Tries To Defend His Burning Business From Looters

An elderly man was brutally assaulted on Monday night as he attempted to use a fire extinguisher to defend his burning business from looters. The entire incident was captured in a video that has since gone viral.

Elderly Business Owner Assaulted In Kenosha

The footage opens with an older man desperately running around a street corner with a fire extinguisher as his business burns. As the man rushes in front of the camera, the woman recording what is happening apologizes to him.

As the man reaches the store entrance, looters come running out the front, and he tries to fight back by spraying his fire extinguisher at them. That’s when a rioter begins assaulting the elderly business owner, knocking him to the ground.

As the woman recording the incident runs up to the man, his face is visibly bloody and he appears to be in a daze. You can watch the video below (warning—graphic imagery and foul language ahead):

Looters assault an older business owner trying to defend his business in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24, 2020. pic.twitter.com/LdlLnOpvfJ — After Action Report (@after_theaction) August 25, 2020

The Situation Escalates

“He didn’t deserve any of that! Any of it!” the woman recording the assault said afterward. “This is just wrong guys, do you not see this? This is wrong! This is…