Elderly Englewood man has water shut off for 2 years, new Utility Billing Relief Program program offers hope to help him get it turned back on

CHICAGO (WLS) — Some Chicagoans do not have working water at a time when hand washing is so essential.

One 83-year-old man lately established a cost plan with town of Chicago, so he needs his water back on. Its been off for two years now.

The I-Team talked to town and discovered a few new program that may help residents scale back their water payments.

It’s exhausting to wash your arms throughout a pandemic when your water is shut off. The taps are dry at Hershell Robinson’s dwelling in Englewood.

“It bothers me a lot. I haven’t been able to wash my hands as much,” mentioned Robinson.

He moved right here to Englewood 40 years in the past to increase his household. In 2018, he was late paying two of his water payments, so town shut his water off and it’s been off ever since.

“When the second bill come out, I was in the hospital and didn’t I get a chance to get home and pay it,” Robinson mentioned.

He mentioned by the point he obtained out of the hospital, the water was shut off. He hasn’t been ready to catch up.

“Every time I’d call, it was up another $100 or $200 and with me being on social security, I had to save the money up which would put me further and further behind,” he mentioned.

Late costs and rubbish charges introduced his invoice to greater than $1,600. In January, he mentioned town advised him that if he obtained on a cost plan, beginning with a $400 cost, they’d reconnect him.

“I was told the water was off too long and I had to pay a licensed plumber to get it cut back on. That was adding to the $1,600 I owed so I haven’t been able to do it,” Robinson defined.

Instead, Robinson buys instances of bottled water and hauls them back dwelling.

“I wish I could get some help,” he mentioned.

Soon after turning into mayor, Lori Lightfoot advised residents, “Families deserve to live their lives without the constant financial stress imposed by city government. They need a pathway to compliance to pay their bills.”

Then when the pandemic hit Chicago, a moratorium on water shut-offs was put in place.

The I-Team contacted Chicago’s Water Department about Robinson. They rapidly obtained back to us saying it’s a precedence to the mayor “to ensure that every Chicagoan has access to continuous, high-quality drinking water”.

The Department of Finance, which handles water billing, “has evaluated this specific account, and since the resident’s water has been off, an adjustment was made reducing the bill to $466. Robinson has also been pre-approved for the City’s new Utility Billing Relief program, or UBR.”

That means if he enrolls in UBR and makes his funds on time for one 12 months, town will forgive that $466 steadiness. The hope is that this reduction will help Robinson afford a plumber to get his water re-connected.

Robinson is completely happy concerning the supply however nonetheless skeptical. He is speaking with town and hopes to have his water on quickly.

Every state of affairs varies, so to see for those who qualify for town’s new Utility Billing Relief Program, click this link.