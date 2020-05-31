Elderly Englewood man has running water after community rallies to pay bill, turn pipes on

CHICAGO (WLS) — An aged Chicagoan with no running water was rescued by viewers who noticed his story on ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Phone calls and emails poured in as viewers had been moved after seeing the story about longtime Englewood resident Hershell Robinson, who went with out running water for greater than two years. They got here to his help the very subsequent day.

RELATED: Elderly Englewood man has water shut off for 2 years, new city program offers hope to help him get it turned back on

“The next morning everybody started coming by bringing water, then they would give me a few bucks,” Robinson stated.

More than two years in the past the 83-year-old missed two water payments in a row when he was within the hospital. The metropolis turned his water off.

“It bothers me a lot. I haven’t been able to wash my hands as much,” Robinson advised the I-Team on May 22, when the story was first reported.

His scenario grew to become extra dire when COVID-19 hit and other people had been advised to wash their arms usually for security.

After the I-Team contacted the Chicago Water Department, they certified Robinson for a brand new Utility Billing Relief program. The metropolis decreased his water invoice from greater than $1,600 to $466. Robinson had to rent a plumber to turn on the water, and pay his payments on time for a yr, then town would forgive the $466. But that is a now a moot level.

“I just didn’t know that there was this many people with kind hearts,” Robinson stated.

The morning after his story aired, folks confirmed up at Robinson’s door with instances of bottled water, a fridge stuffed with meals, bathroom paper, even a strolling cane. Licensed plumbers got here too.

“They started coming in about 9 o’clock. From 9 until 4 o’clock. There was five that had come by. Licensed plumbers yeah,” stated Robinson.

By Saturday afternoon, his water was on.

“They put in a new faucet with a filter on it,” he stated.

17th Ward Alderman David Moore additionally noticed the story and confirmed up at Robinson’s residence, witnessing the outpouring of assist. After carrying water into his residence, he advised Robinson that the Englewood community got here collectively and raised the cash to pay off his invoice.

“I got a zero balance now. Oh boy, he said I got a zero balance and it’s all paid,” Robinson introduced.

The I-Team was there when he obtained the affirmation name, and we noticed the Water Department arrive to take a look at and ensure Robinson’s water is secure to drink.

“It’s really uplifting for me,” stated Robinson. “I didn’t know that many people would care about what was happening to me.”

For extra details about town’s Utility Billing Relief program, click here. Click here for more information about the the Senior Citizen Sewer Service Charge Exemption & Rebate Program, the place members pay no sewer fees, primarily chopping their utility invoice in half.