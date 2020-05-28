Elderly DJ banned from playing Vera Lynn songs to neighbours because of ‘excessive’ noise

An aged DJ has been banned from playing Vera Lynn songs to his neighbours after the NHS clap for carers following complaints about “excessive” noise.

Tommy Coombes, 76, has positioned audio system and a CD participant outdoors his house in Bletchingdon, Oxon., to play music on Thursdays following the nationwide applause to NHS and care staff.

But he has now been pressured to cease following a letter from Cherwell District Council which warned him he confronted a high-quality or doable prosecution if he continues.

The letter stated a criticism had been made of music being performed from the pensioner’s house “at excessive levels”.

Mr Coombes, who works as a porter on the University of Oxford, claimed villagers danced within the streets as he performed information by Elvis Presley and Vera Lynn, with the overwhelming majority in favour of his DJing.

He stated he had solely obtained one criticism about noise from a mom who stated she was attempting to put her kids to sleep, including he stopped instantly on that event.

He stated: “I could not consider it – there are 1,200 individuals and 1,100 of them assist me.

“At eight o’clock I get everybody’s consideration and say ‘three minutes of clapping’, then we’ll have three cheers for the NHS, then I’ll play a number of tunes till 9 o’clock.

“The whole village joins in with it – people are dancing in the streets.”

Mr Coombes, who is named a part-time DJ round his village, stated he had deliberate to play a set tonight for the ultimate time however determined not to take the chance of incurring additional motion.

The 76-year-old obtained the council’s letter on Tuesday.

It stated: “I write to advise you that a complaint has been received about noise nuisance from your address due to music being played at excessive levels on Thursday evenings.”

The officer confused that no investigation had really been carried out, however he stated that if the council obtained any extra complaints it might examine.

It added that “should a nuisance be found to be occurring” then the council may serve an “abatement notice”, a high-quality and even pursue a prosecution.

It completed: “I hope that this letter will resolve matters.”

After Mr Coombe’s daughter Sara put the information on Facebook, he was inundated with messages of assist, together with on-line and even playing cards by means of his door.

Annemarie Plas, the lady who began the NHS clap, stated this week she needed tonight’s to be the final because she feared it was turning into politicised.