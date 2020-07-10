Elderly care home residents MUST be allowed see their families to prevent a ‘hidden catastrophe’

Relatives of dementia patients in care homes should be treated as key workers and be given regular coronavirus tests to help prevent a ‘hidden catastrophe’, charities say.

Dementia UK and the Alzheimer’s Society are those types of who have written to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, by which they say care provided by family is ‘essential’ to the mental and physical health of residents.

Visitors have been barred from care homes since mid-March and experts are increasingly concerned that this has received tragic consequences for some residents.

The letter calls on the Government to allow one designated relative to visit their cherished one in a care home and to undergo regular testing for the virus, with charities fearing social isolation has hastened the deterioration and death of some dementia patients.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will be setting out further details ‘shortly’ on how it could ‘carefully and safely’ allow visiting in care domiciles, the BBC reports.

Family members must be allowed back to care domiciles to prevent a ‘hidden catastrophe’, leading dementia charities have warned (stock photo)

Figures from the Office for National Statistics earlier this month unmasked that doubly many people with dementia had died because the start of the pandemic compared with previous years, including many with no virus.

The charities suspect that a significant proportion of the deaths were as a result of a not enough care and emotional support from nearest and dearest, with patients left confused and anxious.

The Alzheimer’s Society has received hundreds of calls to its helpline from relatives who say their loved ones have gone downhill very quickly with some believing they have just ‘given up’.

While care domiciles in Scotland have allowed residents to see one visitor outside since the start of July, there has been no easing of the restrictions in England.

Seven charities, including the Alzheimer’s Society, are urging the Health Secretary Matt Hancock to ease the restrictions to allow one designated relative to enter a home and see their loved one

The letter, whose signatories also include Alzheimer’s Research, Dementia UK and John’s Campaign, states: ‘A hidden catastrophe is unfolding in care homes.

‘The friends and family members unable to visit going back three months weren’t just bringing flowers and a hug.

‘Every day these were brushing tooth of a loved one with dementia who wouldn’t let anyone else near, bringing the foodstuff their cherished one can no longer articulate they want, acting as their voice and memory, keeping them tethered to the planet.

‘It is no exaggeration to say they were keeping them alive.’

The letter, whose signatories also include Alzheimer’s Research, Dementia UK and John’s Campaign, states: ‘A hidden catastrophe is unfolding in care homes’ (stock photo)

The letter calls on the Government to allow one designated family member to visit their loved one in a care home and to undergo regular testing for herpes.

Fiona Carragher of the Alzheimer’s Society said: ‘In the midst of the debate on lockdown easing, one voice has been lacking – that of people in care domiciles.

‘We hear every single day from families, confused and frustrated about why there is no guidance from the Government, and terrified their loved one with dementia will not know why they’ve maybe not come to visit.

‘Many have told us they worry they’ve seen their family members for the last time.’