Elderly Buffalo Man Pushed by Cop Denies President Trump’s Antifa Allegation

The elderly man in Buffalo who was shoved to the floor by an aggressive cop denies any ties to Antifa … after President Trump suggested that he was a part.

Kelly Zarcone — an attorney for 75-year-old Martin Gugino — tells TMZ … POTUS is wrong to consider her client is at all involved with the radical left group, and also to suggest otherwise is grossly irresponsible — especially considering that the guy just got out of intensive care.

She says, “Martin is out of ICU but still hospitalized and truly needs to rest. Martin has always been a PEACEFUL protestor because he cares about today’s society.”



Zarcone adds, Martin “is also a typical Western New Yorker who loves his family. No one from law enforcement has even suggested anything otherwise, so we are at a loss to understand why the President of the United States would make such dark, dangerous, and untrue accusations against him.”

Yeah, a lot of people can not explain it — including several Senators and Congressmen on Capitol Hill, who’ve refused to comment today about the President’s tweet.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police might be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications so that you can black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a create? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

If you missed it, Trump openly pondered whether Gugino might’ve been an Antifa-tied provocateur … who pretended to fall harder than he was pushed.