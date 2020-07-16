Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike



Price: $2,999.00

Battery

Specs: Premium 48v, 555 Whr Li-Ion cell battery pack

Benefits: Industry leading range of 80 miles. Lockable/easily removable with built in handle. Charges from empty in 4hrs. Comes with charger and plugs into standard 110V outlet. Integrated within bike frame (award winning design). Automotive grade engineering placed at low center of gravity providing additional ride safety and stability.

Motor

Specs: 500W rear hub motor with internal rider input sensor for optimal rider experience

Benefits: Industry leading power, true regeneration and North American engineered. The most natural feeling power in the industry!

Frame

Specs: Step through design with oversized aluminum tubing

Benefits: Automotive grade engineering offering low center of gravity for a more controlled and comfortable ride Eliminating difficulty with traditional high cross bar frame of quick an easy on-off riding.

Bluetooth

Specs: Compatible with Android and APPLE smart phones (using the Ely APP – includes map function)

Benefits: Seamless integration with your smart phone.

Tires

Specs: 26” x 2.2” Continental Tires with reflective side walls for safety

Benefits: Premium high quality tires for worry free, comfort and performance.

Display

Specs: 2.5” color display

Benefits: Large modern digital display, well laid out/highly visible speed, battery state of charge, assist levels, regenerative mode and much more. Easy to pop on/off and exchange with smart phone.

Handle Bar

Specs: Ergonomic Velo grips

Benefits: Super comfortable and well thought out grips for comfortable riding and fatigue limiting ergonomics.

Front Light

Specs: Elby/Supernova

Benefits: Exclusive designed front light with accent lighting and built in USB charge port.

Rear Light

Specs: Supernova rear light

Benefits: Bright LED rear light for additional visibility and safety.

Range

Specs: Up to 80 miles on a single charge depending on terrain and assist level/throttle usage

Benefits: Industry leading range providing more ride time and less charge time. Also limits down time within commercial fleets.

Charger

Specs: 3.45 amp charger

Controls/Throttle/Gearing/Speed

Specs: 4 levels of pedal assist and 4 levels of regeneration, throttle. Gearing: 9-Speed or Single Speed Options. Max Speed: 28mph

Benefits: Natural and powerful feeling for all types of riders and terrain. True regeneration helping extend industry leading range even further. Your choice between single speed and nine speed (SRAM X5 components). Programable to local state and provincial speed laws.

Brakes

Specs: Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm brake rotors with power cut off switch for safety

Benefits: High quality premium breaks for precise and quick breaking, safety and performance.

Colours

Specs: Black, blue, orange, white and silver

Benefits: Bold Black, Premium Sliver, Standout Orange, Classy White and Ocean Blue.

Seat Height Range

Specs: Adjustable from 34” to 41”

Benefits: Easily adjustable ‘one size fits most’ engineering.

Product Weight & Package Dimensions

Specs: Product weight – 54 lbs (including weight of battery and industry standard). Package weight – 103 lbs

Benefits: ‘Hi I’m Elby’ box shipped to your front door with white glove service available.

Leading power and speed: Travel at up to 20mph with electric assist!

Leading range: Go up to 80 miles on a single charge!

Enhanced safety: Features Tektro hydraulic brakes for safe and effective stopping

Premium build: High quality aluminium-molded frame to form a user friendly, confidence-inspiring design