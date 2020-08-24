eLBX Online 2020 – eLearning Industry

eLearning RAISED

Rock Out Virtually At eLBX Online 2020

Sept 15– 18|FREE Conference!

Are you taking a seat? We have some quite huge news. Registrations are now open for the 2nd yearly eLBX Online, occurring online, all over, September 15 – 18!

What’s on the program for eLBX Online 2020?

Day 1 – Instructional Design & Development, Tuesday, September 15

Opening Keynote: James “The Iron Cowboy” Lawrence

Guinness world record breaker, Redefine Impossible

Misty Harding, Senior Learning Consultant

Katie Stewart, eLearning Developer

Jonica Rich, eLearning Developer

John Holland, Customer Solutions Specialist

Bill Milstid,Sr Developer/Designer

Day 2 – Developing for Immersion & Engagement, Wednesday, September 16

Hit the Ground Running with Virtual Reality eLearning, Andrew Townsend, Campaign Marketing Manager

Hardware for VR – Easier Than You Think, John Blackmon, CTO

Boost Collaboration, Community And Connection In a Remote Work Environment, Stephen Baer, Co-Founder – The Game Agency/ The Training Arcade ®

Embedding Virtual Reality and Games Into a Course, Ryan Swigert,Sr Solutions Consultant

Day 3 – Cutting Down …