eLBX Online 2020 – eLearning Industry

eLearning RAISED
Rock Out Virtually At eLBX Online 2020
Sept 15– 18|FREE Conference!
Are you taking a seat? We have some quite huge news. Registrations are now open for the 2nd yearly eLBX Online, occurring online, all over, September 15 – 18!
What’s on the program for eLBX Online 2020?
Day 1 – Instructional Design & Development, Tuesday, September 15
- Opening Keynote: James “The Iron Cowboy” Lawrence
Guinness world record breaker, Redefine Impossible
- How to Push for Quality,
Misty Harding, Senior Learning Consultant
- Getting Started with Mobile- very first Development,
Katie Stewart, eLearning Developer
Jonica Rich, eLearning Developer
- Building for Accessibility,
John Holland, Customer Solutions Specialist
- Advanced Development for eLearning Pros,
Bill Milstid,Sr Developer/Designer
Day 2 – Developing for Immersion & Engagement, Wednesday, September 16
- Hit the Ground Running with Virtual Reality eLearning, Andrew Townsend, Campaign Marketing Manager
- Hardware for VR – Easier Than You Think, John Blackmon, CTO
- Boost Collaboration, Community And Connection In a Remote Work Environment, Stephen Baer, Co-Founder – The Game Agency/ The Training Arcade ®
- Embedding Virtual Reality and Games Into a Course, Ryan Swigert,Sr Solutions Consultant
Day 3 – Cutting Down …