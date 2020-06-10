Elarqam to step up in trip for Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot | Racing News

Elarqam is probably going to break new floor at Royal Ascot by racing over a mile and a half for the primary time in the Hardwicke Stakes on Friday week.

The Mark Johnston-trained son of Frankel is being lined up for a tilt at the Group Two contest, though a return to the highest desk in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes earlier at the assembly has not been dominated out.

After beating one dwelling in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on his ultimate begin final season, the Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned five-year-old discovered solely Lord North too sturdy on his return to motion in the re-arranged Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Haydock on Sunday.

Charlie Johnston, son and assistant coach, mentioned: “We’ve spoken to Sheikh Hamdan this morning and he’s pleased leaving issues up to us, which is nice for him to do.

“At this second in time Plan A could be the Hardwicke, however we are going to control the Prince of Wales’s and see what turns up.

“It will likely be attention-grabbing to see him going up to a mile and a half and there’s a sturdy risk it should convey out extra enchancment.

“Obviously it is a slightly shorter than normal turnaround, but we are not too concerned about that for him. He will definitely come forward for the run like he did last year after his comeback in the Earl of Sefton.”

Though Elarqam was simply denied a successful return to motion, Johnston believes there are many positives to take out of the race.

Johnston added: “He was solely overwhelmed a brief head on Sunday, so it’s simple to take the positives out of the race, however at the identical time you need to win.

“He was a slight sufferer of the best way issues panned out, having to do all of the work early on and in hindsight we want he might have dedicated early to draw the sting out of them.

“He could have easily folded a furlong out and finished third beaten a few lengths, but once he had the winner in sight, he knuckled down and stayed all the way to the line so it was a good solid run.”

Johnston confirmed Frankie Dettori will proceed his partnership with Norfolk Stakes favorite Eye Of Heaven at the Royal assembly after steering the Exceed And Excel colt to glory on his debut at Newmarket.

He mentioned: “We are probably to have 5 first-time-out winners going there and a few good horses that completed second on debut, however you’d have to say Eye Of Heaven is the one we’re most enthusiastic about.

“We thought he was the very best one earlier than we began racing once more and nothing has modified our minds. He appears to be like the actual deal.

“Frankie Dettori has been confirmed to ride him. Wesley Ward could send over something that was like Air Force One and I don’t think Frankie would get off this lad.”