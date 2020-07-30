elago Wall Plate Designed for Google Nest Hello Wall Plate (White) – Compatible with Google Nest Hello Smart WiFi Video Doorbell, Use with Adjustable Wedge [US Patent Registered]



From the brand owner

Our story



How we got our start?

elago has been designing and creating products out of San Diego, California since 2002. Through constant improvements and a focus on customer care, the company has grown and established bases in almost every continent. Through your support we are able to create innovative and useful products.

What makes our product unique?

As a design company, our focus is on creating things that are useful and beautiful. Our designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, we are confident that when a product reaches your hands, you will fall in love with it!

Why we love what we do?

Life is complex, but we help make things simple. We hope that together we can show the world what innovative and useful products look like.

【DESIGN】 Nice, clean design that leaves your Nest Hello Doorbell looking better than before. The plate is easily installed to fit perfectly with your Nest Hello Doorbell and is compatible with the adjustable wedge.

【FUNCTION】 Our plate covers up any marks or holes of your old doorbell nicely. No need to paint or do any remodeling work!

【QUALITY】 elago Nest Hello doorbell plate is made of hard, durable ABS. Each cover is double coated to ensure longevity.

【WARRANTY】 Our product comes with an extended 1 year breakage warranty. Rest easy knowing that we created this product to last a lifetime.

【DISCLAIMER】 Nest Hello Doorbell is not included.