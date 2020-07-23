elago Mini CAR AirPods Case with Keychain Designed for AirPods 1 & 2 [Headlights and Taillights Glow in The Dark] [Patent Registered] [Green]



Price: $14.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 13:01:34 UTC – Details)

From the brand owner

Our story



How we got our start?

elago has been designing and creating products out of San Diego, California since 2002. Through constant improvements and a focus on customer care, the company has grown and established bases in almost every continent. Through your support we are able to create innovative and useful products.

What makes our product unique?

As a design company, our focus is on creating things that are useful and beautiful. Our designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, we are confident that when a product reaches your hands, you will fall in love with it!

Why we love what we do?

Life is complex, but we help make things simple. We hope that together we can show the world what innovative and useful products look like.

✅ HEADLIGHTS AND TAILIGHTS GLOW in the dark! NOT ONLY IS this case fun for EVERYONE, it is INCREDIBLY DURABLE and offers GREAT DROP PROTECTION. Made from PREMIUM SILICONE, this case was meant to LAST A LIFETIME.

✅ HAVE ACCESS TO ALL functions and features of your AirPods with the case on! Experience no issues with WIRELESS CHARGING or PLUG the lightning cable through the back license plate.

✅ PERFECT GIFT FOR any AirPods user and car enthusiast! Great for BIRTHDAY PRESENTS for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season – ESPECIALLY CHRISTMAS FOR STOCKING STUFFERS!

✅ elago is a DESIGN COMPANY FIRST AND FOREMOST. Our motto is SIMPLE SOPHISTICATION because we create products that are USEFUL AND AWESOME! WE ALWAYS CREATE products that WE OURSELVES USE, so we know YOU WILL LOVE IT!