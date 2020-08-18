El Salvador co-nominates U.S. official to lead Latam bank By Reuters





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – El Salvador on Monday co-nominated White House adviser Mauricio Claver-Carone as its own candidate for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), following the lead of Guyana, as other voices continued to call for delaying the vote.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s nomination of Claver-Carone has sparked controversy in the region and in the U.S. Congress because he would be the first person from outside the region to head Latin America’s main development bank.

Claver-Carone, the son of Cuban immigrants, has garnered the support of 17 of the bank’s 28 member countries, but Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica and Chile, and a top EU official have all urged a delay in the Sept. 12 vote.

If some European countries join them, the four countries could thwart a vote. They control 22% of the vote and a quorum of at least 75% of the bank’s voting shares must be present for the election to proceed.

U.S. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Monday said he was deeply concerned about Trump’s nomination of Claver-Carone for the five-year term shortly before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

He called the nomination “a breach of precedent that would lock in place for half a…