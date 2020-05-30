El Nuevo Rodeo: George Floyd and Derek Chauvin worked overlapping security shifts at the same club

Floyd, who Santamaria known as a “great guy” recognized for his massive smile, typically worked as an additional security guard on Tuesdays when the club held widespread “urban” music nights. Chauvin served as an off-duty police officer for the club for nearly 17 years.
“I wouldn’t characterize them as knowing each other,” Santamaria informed CNN’s Josh Campbell in an interview. “We did all work together at the club at different points of time, certainly on Tuesday nights on and off. We were all working on the same team.”
Santamaria added, “We all worked together certain nights and they would have crossed paths.”
For Santamaria, seeing the video exhibiting Floyd handcuffed and on the floor saying, “I can’t breathe,” whereas Chauvin holds him down along with his knee on Floyd’s neck was stunning.
“I didn’t understand what I was seeing,” Santamaria mentioned. “I kept yelling at my phone telling Chauvin to get off of him. It’s horrible. It’s absolutely beyond words. And having known Chauvin, I can’t believe he didn’t have the humanity to listen to this poor man begging for his air and his life.”