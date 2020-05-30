El Nuevo Rodeo: George Floyd and Derek Chauvin worked overlapping security shifts at the same club

Floyd, who Santamaria known as a “great guy” recognized for his massive smile, typically worked as an additional security guard on Tuesdays when the club held widespread “urban” music nights. Chauvin served as an off-duty police officer for the club for nearly 17 years.

“I wouldn’t characterize them as knowing each other,” Santamaria informed CNN’s Josh Campbell in an interview. “We did all work together at the club at different points of time, certainly on Tuesday nights on and off. We were all working on the same team.”

Santamaria added, “We all worked together certain nights and they would have crossed paths.”