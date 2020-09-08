El Dorado Fire sparked by a gender reveal party has grown to nearly 10,000 acres

The El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County has scorched 9,671 acres and was only 7% contained as of late Monday night, according to fire officials, who say it’s “one of the most dangerous fires” they’ve seen in the area.

Cal Fire investigators determined that the fire was caused by a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” used at a party on Saturday morning in El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, California.

Evacuations have been ordered in the area as homes have been threatened.

“In my 30 years as a citizen in Yucaipa, I have never seen such a large fire,” Yucaipa Mayor David Avila said during a Monday press conference . “As a retired firefighter with 32 years of experience, I can assure you I witnessed one of the most dangerous fires that we can have in this area.”

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged in the blaze, Cal Fire PIO Cathey Mattingly confirmed to CNN. Firefighters were able to make good progress on the fire Monday as there was no major wind event, according to a press release from the San Bernardino National Forest. “The hard work of crews on the ground, dozers and aircraft have enabled a lot of great work to be accomplished as fire lines continue to be constructed around the fire in preparation for the upcoming Red Flag Santa Ana Wind event starting at noon tomorrow and lasting through Wednesday,” they added. Surveillance video reviewed by investigators showed a couple with several children walking into the grass while another…

