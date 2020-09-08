El Dorado Fire sparked by a gender reveal party has grown to nearly 10,000 acres

Cal Fire investigators determined that the fire was caused by a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” used at a party on Saturday morning in El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, California.
Evacuations have been ordered in the area as homes have been threatened.
No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged in the blaze, Cal Fire PIO Cathey Mattingly confirmed to CNN.
“The hard work of crews on the ground, dozers and aircraft have enabled a lot of great work to be accomplished as fire lines continue to be constructed around the fire in preparation for the upcoming Red Flag Santa Ana Wind event starting at noon tomorrow and lasting through Wednesday,” they added.
Surveillance video reviewed by investigators showed a couple with several children walking into the grass while another…