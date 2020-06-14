El Astronaute out of this world at Doncaster | Racing News

There can not be many more popular horses in the north than El Astronaute and John Quinn’s sprinter began his sixth season of racing along with his 13th career success in the Betway Achilles Stakes at Doncaster.

The seven-year-old features a big following due to his style of racing – which is quite definitely blast and run.

While that leaves him vulnerable on occasions in the highest company – even though he was third in the Prix de l’Abbaye when last seen – he is extremely tough to catch at Listed level, as he proved once more.

Regular rider Jason Hart got him into his customary position at the top of affairs early on with favourite Dakota Gold looking beaten at halfway having missed the break, that he just had Tarboosh to beat.

Paul Midgley’s charge was on an upward curve at the conclusion of last season and looks set for yet another big year given just how that he travelled through this contest. However, try as he might he could not see through the game chestnut, who maintained pulling out more to win by half a length at 9-2.

“He’s a fantastic horse to ride and to have around the place, you always know what he is going to bring,” said Hart.

“He’s very straightforward in terms of a race, but at the rear end of last year he’d an issue in the stalls in Ireland.

“We’ve changed a few of little things now I pulled the blind off because the stalls were opening and it’s really worked the oracle.

“He normally improves off his first run of the year in order that bodes well. He stuck to his guns today and showed his usual blistering pace.

“I’ve had three winners since the comeback, and two have been Listed so I can’t complain.”