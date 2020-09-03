El Al to fly first cargo flight to Dubai by an Israeli carrier – Middle East Monitor

El Al Israel Airlines stated on Thursday it would run the first cargo flight to Dubai by an Israeli carrier on September 16, reported Reuters.

The first flight, utilizing a Boeing 747 jet, will take a trip to Belgium and from there to Dubai, bring farming and high tech items. It will later on end up being a weekly flight, leaving Israel every Wednesday and returning to Israel on Fridays.

El Al, Israel’s flag carrier, stated the brand-new path will be an “import and export” link to Dubai and more east.

An Israeli delegation checked out Abu Dhabi on a historical journey previously today to settle a pact to open relations in between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

El Al flew the delegation and got consent from Saudi Arabia, which does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, to changeover its area en path to the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Israeli airliners will be permitted to fly straight to the UAE, soon after Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to all flights to and from the UAE.

