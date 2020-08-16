El Al Israel Airlines chairman steps down for medical reasons By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: An Israel El Al airlines airplane is seen after its landing following its inaugural flight in between Tel Aviv and Nice at Nice worldwide airport



By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The chairman of El Al Israel Airlines (TA:-RRB-, Eli Defes, is stepping down instantly since of a concealed medical condition, he stated on Sunday.

Defes signed up with El Al’s board in 2015 and ended up being chairman in 2017.

It was not instantly clear who would change Defes, however it would most likely be among 2 vice chairpeople: Yehuda Levy or Tamar Mozes-Borovitz

Israel’s flag provider is combating for survival after the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to its problems, requiring it to suspend flights and furlough the majority of its workers. It has actually reported losses for the last 2 years and acquired financial obligation to restore its fleet.

Last month Eli Rozenberg, a U.S. person local in Israel, used to funnel $75 million into the airline company in return for a 45% stake.

At the exact same time, El Al remains in sophisticated settlements for a federal government bailout to prevent insolvency following the pandemic.

The federal government used to back $250 million in bank loans in exchange for El Al releasing $150 million in shares, which the state will purchase if no-one else performs in a public offering.

