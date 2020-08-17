Ekstrom to make shock World RX return in Sweden opener

The Swede will race as one of 2 groups’ points-scoring entries for the KYB Team JC team, which runs Audi S1s developed and established by Ekstrom’s EKS group.

He will change Latvian motorist Janis Baumanis, who has actually faced budget plan issues.

Having revealed his retirement from World RX minutes after the 2018 season-finale in South Africa, 2016 champ Ekstrom made a return to the series at Spa in 2015 with the JC Raceteknik group, however in an older-specification S1. He likewise raced in the last round of the RallyX Nordic series at Tierp, along with Robin Larsson.

Now, he will drive a latest-specification Audi, signing up with ruling European Champion and previous World RX round-winner Larsson in the group for the double-header at Holjes.

“It’s always fun to compete,” stated Ekstrom, who has actually won two times at the Holjes circuit, in 2014 and 2015.

“Rallycross has, and has always had, fast and fun cars that I enjoy driving. So, competing with Joel [Christoffersson, KYB Team JC team principal] and JC again feels good, especially after the final round of RallyX Nordic at Tierp last season where I had the opportunity to give Robin some support. Robin has already won an event at Holjes this year, so is already in the groove.”

A veteran supporter of utilizing electrical innovation in rallycross, Ekstrom has actually been working …