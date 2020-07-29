EKSA USB Gaming Headset PS4 Xbox One Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic & RGB Light – Gaming Headphones for PC, Laptop, Xbox One Controller (Adapter Not Included), PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Black



EKSA Professional Gaming Headset for PS4, PC, Laptop, Xbox One Controller, Nintendo Switch. 360° Rotating Adjustable Noise Cancelling Headphone.



Universal Compatibility: EKSA gaming headset works with Xbox One controllers , PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and compatible Phone / Tablet, 32-bit and 64-bit Win 7/Win8/Win8.1/Win 10/XP, Mac, Linux and devices with a 3.5mm connection.

Glaring RGB Light and CD Grain: Six colors RGB breathing light and fascinating CD grain located on the ear cups, help to highlight the atmosphere of the game. (The USB interface only for power supply to LED lights.)

Noise-Cancelling Mic: 360° rotating adjustable noise-cancelling mic can give you sounds with great sensitivity and pick up your voice all-round. It filters most environmental noise around you and provides real time talking without any delay.

Practical Design: Decompressing belt make your wired gaming headset has a better extensibility. Concise structure, light weight and premium material let it keep strongly practicality.

Superior Audios Performance

EKSA professional gaming headset, with high sensitive microphone and noise reduction tech, reduces distracting background noise, to collect your voice clearly. Easy-to-use volume adjustment and one key Mic mute switch, easy for your game operation.

Advanced 50mm Drivers

EKSA gaming headset built-in powerful 50mm magnetic neodymium driver, brings a higher sound quality than 40mm driver. Create an immersive gaming experience for you!

Elastic Head Beam

EKSA gaming headsets use better head beam design, perfectly contoured across your entire head. Weight of the headset is evenly distributed to eliminate all pressure points. And the suspended headband can fit your head automatically.

Ergonomic Design

With super soft protein over-ear earmuffs, balanced weight distribution and reduced clamping force to maximize comfort, you won’t feel any discomfort while wearing this gaming headphones even for long time gaming.

Extreme Quality Gaming Headset

EKSA gaming headsets are made of high quality flexible material, has sturdy construction. Make sure more longer-life use.

2.2m extremely durable cable, let you no longer be bound by short cable during your game! Improve your overall gaming experience with the awesome headphones!

Specifications:

1. Driver diameter: 50mm

2. Impedance: 32 Ohm

3. Sensitivity: 114dB +/- 3dB at 1KHz

4. Frequency range: 20Hz-20KHz

5. Micsensitivity: -36dB +/- 1dB

6. Headset Cable: 3.5mm audio Cable

7. Cable length: 2.2M/7.22 ft

Package Content:

1 x EKSA E3000 Gaming Headset

1 x Y Splitter Cable

1 x User Manual

