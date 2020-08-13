EKSA Ultralight USB Gaming Headset – 7.1 Surround Sound Headphones with Breathable Earmuffs – Detachable Mic – Over Ear Gaming Headphones for PC, PS4, Xbox One S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android



Price: $34.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 17:54:32 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Create excellent details, bring you more than imagined wearing experience



PU leather headband and steel arm to adjust headband: better reduce headband stress and find the angle that works best for you

Detachable & Bidiretional Mic: you can plug in the microphone when you need to talk to your teammates while playing games, or during a call or a meeting. When you don’t need the microphone, you can take it off at any time, as a music headphones.（For a better reception, please aim for the microphone hole to talk）

The whole headband is supported by a steel bar, it can be easily adjusted to fit all head shapes while remaining light and durable.

Breathable woven mesh earmuffs: performance Breathable woven mesh earmuffs keep your ears cool and dry, wear it all day without discomfort.

Ear shell rotates around 180 degrees

The ear shell can rotate up and down, and you can always find the most comfortable angle for you. Ultra-light body, easy to wear, good partner for travel and sports. Get rid of burden of traditional gaming headsets, even if you wear it for a long time, you will not feel uncomfortable.

Exquisite and stylish design

EKSA Air Joy Pro gaming headset is a professional ultralight gaming headset with 2-in-1 USB & 3.5MM detachable cable, widely compatible with most gaming devices. Air Joy Pro lightweight features and stylish appearance design allow you to enjoy music and games anytime, anywhere.

Multi-Platform compatible for plug and play

Plug and play, compatible with PS4, PC, Xbox One S / X, Nintendo Switch (audio), Phone,Tablet.

【Lightweight & Regonomic design】EKSA gaming headphones using adjustable padding headband & all-cover ear cups, and the rotated back and forth earshells, bring you ultra-comfortable wearing experience. The soft ear cups with breathable covers your ears gently, making your ears breathable and comfortable. Thanks to its lightweight material, this gaming headphones is only 160g. You won’t feel any discomfort from headbands and ear cups even after a long gaming sessions.

【Immersive 7.1 virtual surround sound】EKSA gaming headset adopted 108B chip and 40mm horn, which provides high-quality 7.1 virtual surround sound to enhance the immersive gaming experience. You can be better to make out the direction from which the sound is coming, like the gun fire, enemy footsteps and scenario indicators. Give you a greater competitive advantage in the game.

【Detachable & Bidiretional Mic】This gaming headset has a pluggable bidirectional mic, pick up your voice more accurately. Even in a noisy environment, the microphone can filter out the noise, allowing you and your teammates have a clearly communication. If you don’t want to communicate with others, you can one key mute with the mic switch on the earshell.

【Cool LED light】Delicate red RGB lights are designed on the earmuffs to highlight the atmosphere of the game. It is different from traditional game headsets, its exquisite and stylish appearance makes your games not limited to indoors. You can use this headphones in cafes, offices, subways, etc. This gaming headphones allow you to enjoy games and music anytime, anywhere.

【Multi-Platform compatible】EKSA gaming headset is a professional gaming headset with 2-in-1 USB 2.0 and 3.5mm audio cable, widely compatible with most gaming devices. Compatible with PS4, PC, Xbox One S / X, Nintendo Switch (audio), Phone,Tablet. Note: Old version Xbox One controller needs an extra Microsoft adapter (not Included).