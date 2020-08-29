Ejuke: Nigerian forward reacts after joining CSKA Moscow

The 22-year-old winger has actually signed an offer that will keep him at VEB Arena up until 2024 after effective medicals

Chidera Ejuke has actually revealed his pleasure after finishing his transfer to Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow from Heerenveen.

The Nigerian forward sealed a four-year agreement with the Red and Blues on Friday to end transfer speculation surrounding him.

The winger made a remarkable contribution throughout his 1 year stay with the Super Frisians, scoring 9 objectives and supplying 4 helps in 25 league looks.

His attractive efficiencies assisted the Abe Lenstra Stadium attire surface 10th in the Dutch Eredivisie in the last project.

Ejuke now signs up with the similarity Ahmed Musa, Chidi Odiah and Aaron Samuel amongst the Nigerian gamers who have actually included for CSKA.

The 22-year-old has actually required to social networks to share his sensations following his effective transfer to the Red and Blues.

CSKA Moscow ended up 4th in the Russian Premier League last season and have actually hired the winger in an effort to enhance the team for the 2020-21 project.

Ejuke began his profession from his nation, Nigeria, with Supreme Court FC youth groups prior to joining …