Ejaria: Bowen reacts after Liverpool midfielder seals permanent Reading move

The Anglo-Nigerian’s future is lastly settled after the Madejski Stadium activated their choice to protect the 22-year-old

Reading supervisor Mark Bowen is pleased with the permanent finalizing of Ovie Ejaria from Premier League club Liverpool.

The midfielder has actually formerly had 2 loan spells with the Royals, signing up with the Championship side in January 2019 after leaving Rangers.

The 22-year-old then went back to the Madejski Stadium last summertime with Reading having an alternative of protecting him completely.

Ejaria played a crucial function as the Royals completed 14th in the league last season, including in 39 video games throughout all competitors, scoring 3 objectives and supplying 5 helps.

The Anglo-Nigerian’s loan offer ended at completion of the 2019-20 season however Liverpool enabled the midfielder to continue training with the Royals pending when his future will be figured out.

Having settled the contract with the Anfield clothing, the Royals revealed the finalizing of the midfielder on a four-year offer on Friday to the pleasure of the Welsh tactician.

“Naturally, everybody at the club is delighted to have got this transfer over the line and it is a deal our owner, Mr Dai, was very keen to see completed as soon as was possible,” Ejaria informed the club website.

“Ovie has actually revealed everybody his remarkable quality in the …