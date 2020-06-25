Eiza González Apologizes For Doing Blackface ‘Against My Will’ In A Telenovela At 15 Years Old

Time for an additional spherical of apologies for outdated, racially-insensitive materials.

Amidst rumors of romance between Eiza González and Timothée Chalamet, images have resurfaced of some problematic content material from earlier within the actress’ profession. Specifically, Twitter has discovered photos of González in blackface on the televnovela Lola, Érase Una Vez, in addition to photos of her dressed as a geisha.

The Baby Driver star launched a press release to Page Six apologizing for her position in perpetuating the racist stereotypes. She stated:

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup shown in the images circulating. As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation. I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now.”

Of the geisha image, she defined:

“The other image in question is from a trip I took to Japan. According to my host, it is considered an intercultural exchange to dress up in their traditional clothing and makeup. It is seen as an appreciation of their culture, however, I understand that out of context, this calls for a dialogue about contemporary cultural appropriation.”

Recalling her personal experiences with racism, the 30-year-old concluded:

“As a Mexican woman and an immigrant, I have faced racism and ignorance throughout my life and career. I would never intentionally participate in anything that I knew would cause harm or distress to another person. More than gestures of apology, it is my responsibility to educate myself and use my voice to stand up for others. And again I deeply apologize for hurting anyone.”

She was fairly younger in these blackface photos, so we sincerely hope she discovered her lesson and has grown since then.