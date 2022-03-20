“Despair is a luxury for us Armenians now, we must have zero despair, otherwise our generations will not forgive us if we think that nothing is possible anymore,” said RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan during the live broadcast of the Telegram channel.

A large part of the questions addressed to the RPA Vice President referred to the internal political life of Armenia and the opportunities for a change of government.

“Expectations from the opposition are higher than the opposition can meet,” Armen Ashotyan thinks.

According to him, the only way to change the government is the street and any way to remove Nikol Pashinyan is constitutional, as there are two points at the base: we are a state and a sovereign. “There is no other way Nikol will leave, and we do not have time and can not wait for the next parliamentary elections. That is why we are doomed to be together, to be in the center of the struggle. “

According to Armen Ashotyan, Nikol Pashinyan’s rating continues to fall, plus the aggravating socio-economic situation and geopolitical developments, which can not bypass Armenia and should use every opportunity to prepare people to take to the streets.

“Yes, the opposition has a problem with the method, many users have rightly mentioned that today ‘s opposition is gaining experience in street fighting after November 9,” he said.

To the question, when do we start the process of change of power, Armen Ashotyan answered. “The opposition has only one political bullet and if we take premature steps, this situation will be more destructive for Armenia.” He asked to be patient and not to force the opposition to take steps for the sake of rating, which may bring rating, but will not bring serious changes in both.

According to him, we as a society are not ready for a street struggle yet and a vivid example of that was the demonstration and the march of the last RPA and ARF youth. “It is good for the action, not for the change of government.” The opposition figure urges his followers everywhere, on the streets, in transport, in institutions, to talk about the need to change the situation, and the only way to do that is to remove this government and open people’s eyes. “The government is doing everything to close the page of the 44th day, but everything must be done to prevent it. “The government is trying to get a vegetative plant from the society, diverting people’s attention, from salt shakers to a law banning smoking in open-air cafes.”

Armen Ashotyan does not know when the people will be ready to change the government. He thinks that the opposition has a lot to do there.

In his estimation, the so-called civil society was a farce in Armenia. Those who declared themselves civil society for decades were part of what was being implemented in 2018, and are still part of the government today. The opposition must de-escalate the situation and it must do so consistently, also on small-scale, individual actions, as civil society is not the only NGO.

“Either we will send Nikol away, or Nikol will leave Armenia and Azerbaijan, the lap of the writer of history,” Armen Ashotyan said, adding that Armenia “broke” Artsakh, put the problem in Russia’s pocket, justifies it in every way Aliyev’s thesis that Artsakh should remain part of Azerbaijan. He considers the example of this to be the 5 proposals of Azerbaijan https://www.aravot.am/2022/03/14/1253458/, during the comments of which the officials of the ruling power did not speak about the self-determination of the people of Artsakh.

Armen Ashotyan draws attention to the fact that the geopolitical situation is in fact very tense and taking advantage of Russia’s occupation in Ukraine, Turkey and Azerbaijan do not miss the moment, looking for a convenient opportunity to open a new front against Russia, and if the situation becomes more tense, Opening a new front against Russia in the Caucasus, which will be destructive for Armenia and the Armenian people. “It is an ontological problem. Therefore, it is in our interest for Russia to remain strong. The Armenian-Turkish sillies should not dull our vigilance from the fact that Turkey’s intermediate goal is to have a subordinate Armenia, and the ultimate goal is an Armenia without Armenians, and they do not hide it. The Turk has not changed, he is just bringing disaster to our heads instead of slaughter. “Yes, the superpowers welcome this process, it is in everyone’s interest to have one problem less.”

He also referred to the Armenian-Turkish rapprochement process in 2008, saying that the superpowers supported the process at that time, but Armenia was strong then and everyone saw that Turkey was guilty and did not want to normalize relations. According to Armen Ashotyan, Nikol Pashinyan’s government is lying when it says that they are normalizing relations with Turkey without preconditions, as they are silently fulfilling all the preconditions of Turkey, both regarding the genocide and Artsakh.

Nelli GRIGORYAN