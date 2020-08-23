Eilat rape allegations: Tel Aviv covers over Peeping Toms beach mural



Many had actually discovered the mural offensive





The Israeli authorities have actually covered over a mural called Peeping Toms at a beach in Tel Aviv in reaction to a protest over the believed gang rape of a teenage woman at another beach resort.

The mural reveals 2 boys in swimsuit peering inside what is the females’s altering space.

Almost twenty years old, it honors a 1970s movie of the very same name that was partially shot at thebeach

Women’s rights groups had long required the mural’s elimination.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai tweeted (in Hebrew) that the time had come to cover it over after the supposed attack in Eilat.



The mayor concurred it was time to “say goodbye to it”





“Freedom of expression and the arts are necessary …