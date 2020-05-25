Eight-year veteran Jon Leuer announces NBA retirement | NBA News

Forward Jon Leuer revealed his retirement on Sunday after 8 NBA periods.

The 31- year-old Leuer really did not play in the 2019-20 period after being forgoed by the Milwaukee Bucks in July.

Leuer made his news on his Instagram account. “I love the game of basketball,” Leuer composed. “I still wish to play, yet I recognize deep down it’s not the best choice for my wellness any longer.

The previous 3 years I’ve managed a variety of injuries, consisting of 2 that maintained me out this entire period. “It has taken me a while to come to grips with this, but I’m truly at peace with my decision to officially retire.”

The 6ft 10 in Leuer played in simply 8 video games in 2017-18 for the Detroit Pistons because of a season-ending ankle joint injury. The adhering to summer season, he undertook surgical treatment on his best knee.

Leuer balanced 6.4 factors as well as 3.8 rebounds in 377 video games (80 begins) with the Bucks (2011-12), Cleveland Cavaliers (2012-13), Memphis Grizzlies (2013-15), Phoenix Suns (2015-16) as well as Pistons (2016-19).

Leuer balanced a career-best 10.2 factors in 75 video games (34 begins) for the Pistons in 2016-17

Prior to his NBA occupation, Leuer starred at Wisconsin as well as was a first-team All-Big-Ten option in 2010-11 when he balanced 18.3 factors as well as 7.2 rebounds.

He was a second-round draft choice (No 40 total) in 2011 by the Bucks.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here