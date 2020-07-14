Eight-year-old boy in Queensland is killed in motorbike crash

An eight-year-old boy has been killed after the motorbike he was riding collided with a tree.

Emergency services and the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight helicopter were called to the a farm near Kingaroy, 250 km northwest of Brisbane at about 5pm on Tuesday.

But the boy had sustained critical injuries and died at the scene, the Courier Mail reported.

Police are now investigating the tragic incident and will prepare a report for the coroner.

