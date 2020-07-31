Eight Vietnamese Democracy Activists Given Long Terms in Prison

A court in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City on Friday handed stiff prison terms to a group of eight activists founded guilty of preparing demonstrations on Vietnam’s National Day onSept 2, 2018.

Vietnam’s currently low tolerance of dissent has actually weakened dramatically this year with a wave of arrests of independent reporters and Facebook characters, and activists state things are most likely to worsen in the run-up to the judgment Communist Party congress in January.

Arrested in September 2018, the eight were called by authorities as members of the Hien Phap (Constitution) Group, a network of activists formed on June 16, 2017 to require the rights to liberty of speech and assembly guaranteed under Article 25 of Vietnam’s constitution.

All eight were founded guilty of “disturbing security” under Article 118 of Vietnam’s 2015 Penal Code, and were sentenced to prison terms varying from 2 years and 6 months to eight years in a trial from which member of the family were disallowed.

Defense attorney Dang Dinh Manh knocked the court’s choice in an interview with RFA’s Vietnamese Service following the trial, calling the enforced charges “severe and heavy-handed.”

“The argument by the defense noted that the defendants were only preparing to exercise their rights to protest, but the court accused them of plotting to disrupt security, and that they were planning to make trouble and obstruct state-owned organizations,” Dang stated without elaborating.

Lengths of electrical cable television brought by the offenders in the demonstration had actually been implied for usage just in protecting themselves versus assaulters, Dang included.

Receiving the longest prison terms on Friday were Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hanh and Hoang Thi Thu Vang, who were sentenced to eight and 7 years respectively.

Do The Hoa, Le Quy Loc, and Ngo Van Dung were each sentenced to 5 years, while Tran Thanh Phuong was handed a prison term of 5 years and 6 months and Ho Dinh Cuong was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months.

Doan Thi Hong, the mom of a child not yet 3 years of ages, was given a prison term of 2 years and 6 months.

Family disallowed from trial

Though Friday’s trial was stated available to the general public, member of the family were not permitted to participate in, Ngo Van Dung’s better half Huynh Thi Kim Nga informed RFA on Friday.

“They said that if we had letters summoning us or inviting us to the trial, we would be allowed to attend, but those letters were never sent to us,” Huynh stated, including, “They also said that we were being kept away from the trial because of concerns over COVID-19, but I don’t think this was true, because hundreds of police officers were present there.”

The Hien Phap group had actually formerly played a significant function in requiring extensive demonstrations that rocked Vietnamese cities in June 2018 in opposition to a proposed cybersecurity law and a law approving concessions of land to Chinese companies, and numerous of its members are now serving long terms in prison.

Dissent is not endured in the communist country, and authorities consistently utilize a set of unclear arrangements in the chastening code to apprehend lots of activists, authors, and blog writers.

According to the rights group Defend the Defenders, Hanoi is presently apprehending a minimum of 238 detainees of conscience.

Reported by RFA’s VietnameseService Translated by HuyLe Written in English by Richard Finney.