Eight US service members presumed dead after sea accident



Amphibious attack cars like this one are utilized to practice beach attacks off the California coast.





Seven US marines and a sailor, missing out on because a training accident off the coast of California on Thursday, are presumed dead, the military states.

The statement came as a 40- hour search and rescue effort was aborted.

The service members were on an amphibious attack car (AAV) that sank throughout the workout.

Eight other marines were saved after the accident however one later passed away. Two others remain in a vital condition.

“It is with a heavy heart that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort,” stated Col Christopher Bronzi, leader of the 15 th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU).

A search operation included helicopters and ships over a location of more than 1,000 square nautical miles (3,439 sq km), the marines stated in a declaration.

The AAV had actually been going back to the amphibious warship USS Somerset after operating on San Clemente Island when it started to handle water and sank, military …