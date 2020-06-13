Eight shot after ‘inebriated’ man turned away from Texas bar | San Antonio

A man who was simply turned away from a bar in Texas on Friday night shot and wounded at the least eight people in the parking lot, police said.

Police were searching for the gunman, who fled the scene, San Antonio police chief William McManus said at a briefing in early stages Saturday.

The gunman was part of a tiny group that left a bar in northern San Antonio and walked next door to Rebar, a large nightspot that usually has live music and DJ performances.

The group was turned away at the door simply because they were “inebriated”, McManus said.

The police chief said one of the members of the group responded by saying: “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California.”

That man then walked back to his car next door, got a lengthy rifle, walked back to the Rebar parking lot and opened fire, McManus said.

The victims were five women and three men between the ages of 23 and 41. Their exact conditions weren’t immediately known but McManus characterized them as stable at local hospitals, where they took themselves. The most serious injury was suffered by someone who was shot in the back, that he said.

Two others were grazed but didn’t accept treatment, law enforcement chief added.

Although the shooter remained at large, McManus said that he didn’t believe there was any risk to the area. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Rebar is approximately two miles south-east of San Antonio International Airport. A call to the telephone number listed on its website wasn’t answered.