Eight O’Clock Coffee Flavors of America Ground Coffee, Vermont Maple Bourbon, 11 Ounce

STATE YOUR FAVORITE! America is 50 states — all united, each unique. And each with a “flavor”, distinctly its own. Our Master blenders celebrate this variety with our new coffee collection! Try one of our star-spangled creations today. It’s like discovering America all over again.

You don’t get to be 150 years young without reinventing yourself every once in a while. Throughout the years, we’ve explored new varieties. Changed our look. Rolled out ground coffee and single-serving Keurig K-Cup packs. But there are some things we’ll never change. For starters, the classic flavors inside our new bags remain untouched. All of our whole bean and ground varieties continue to be crafted using only high quality, 100% Arabica coffee. And all of our roasting is done at our own facility in Maryland, USA, under the expert supervision of master roasters. It’s what you look for in your coffee, and it’s what we’ll always deliver.

Medium-roast ground coffee inspired by Vermont

Crafted with 100% premium Arabica beans

Discover America one cup at a time with the wholesome goodness of robust maple bourbon

DID YOU KNOW? – Vermont is the leading producer of maple syrup, producing 40% nationaly – that’s 1.3 million gallons a year

We are supporting @FeedingAmerica and donating $1 for every bag of Flavors of America coffee sold through Labor Day