Eight-month-old Staffy lies down and plays dead when owner says it’s time to go home 

A cheeky Staffy canine loves her walks a lot she chooses to play dead when her owner says it’s time to go house.

Mavi, who’s eight months outdated, refuses to get on her ft and plays dead each time her owner Georgie Saunders, from Bournemouth, asks her to stand up to stroll house.

Instead, she lies flat on her stomach and tries her hardest to by no means give in to Georgies’ lead tugging.

Georgie captured Mavi’s resistance on one in every of her walks down on the seaside.

George is puling alongside a reluctant Mavi telling her: ‘We’re going.’

The Staffy has different concepts as she slides alongside the sand refusing to stand up regardless of Georgie’s lead tugging.

Mavi clamps her enamel across the purple lead, wanting like she desires to chew it off.

‘No, not taking it off,’ Georgie provides.

The flattened sand may be seen within the background from the place Mavi has been dragged alongside.

The decided canine sinks her paws into the sand as she continues to resist.

Upon leaving a part of the seaside Mavi plays dead in a final ditch try to keep away from leaving.

Only when off the sand does she stand up and stroll away.

Georgie mentioned: ‘Every time we take Mavi anyplace we may be there for hours on finish and she nonetheless by no means desires to depart.

‘She loves being out with different canines and taking part in with them however by no means desires to go house.

‘Maybe as a result of she’s locked in with me all day on the minute.’