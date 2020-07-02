Eight-month-old baby boy found with severe injuries and police have NO IDEA how they were sustained

An eight-month-old baby boy was found with suspicious injuries and police do not know how that he sustained them.

The infant was found unresponsive in a property on Wilson Street in New Auckland in Queensland on May 30.

The baby was enduring critical head injuries and was taken fully to Gladstone Hospital before being airlifted to Queensland Children’s Hospital where he has had multiple operations.

A baby boy was found unresponsive in a property on Wilson St (pictured) in New Auckland in Queensland in May

The eight-month-old was flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital (pictured) and has had multiple operations after suffering severe head injuries

Detectives from the Child Trauma Unit and Gladstone Child Protection Investigation Unit have urged anybody with info on the child’s injuries in the future forward.

Police will work to construct a timeline of events that lead to the boy’s injuries.

Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey said police are exploring many lines of inquiry inside their investigation.

‘Obviously it’s an ongoing investigation, and we have been keeping a very open mind in regards to how this happened,’ that he told reporters.

Inspector Peachey said anyone who knew the boy or his family could provide crucial evidence for police.

‘We are very keen to talk with anyone with regards to information on how this son or daughter suffered those injuries or have any knowledge of the household which may be in a position to assist us in furthering our investigation,’ that he said.