Eiffel Tower reopens after three-month coronavirus break – Panorama

The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed straight back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark in to its longest period out of action since World War Two.

Strict hygiene and security precautions have been applied for the re-opening, Reuters reports.

Visitors can access the 324 meters high (1,062 feet) tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being as a result of safety considerations.

In addition, visitors aren’t allowed to go any more than the second floor of the tower, and anyone older than 11 is needed to wear a face covering.

Managers say they desire to get operations fully back once again to normal later in the summertime.