EIFER Portable Bluetooth Speakers with Subwoofer Rich Bass Wireless Outdoor/Indoor Party Speakers MP3 Player Powerful Speaker Support Remote Control FM Radio for Phone Computer PC Home TV

Product Description

[Why do you choose E I F E R Portable Bluetooth speakers?]

We have been committed to the speaker industry for many years and hope to create benefits for our customers.

[FM radio and remote control]

15.5CM antenna retro design, enjoy the radio, relax after the busy work or any time you want to enjoy it.You can comfortably lie on the bed or sofa, and the remote control will make you more convenient and more comfortable with this speaker.

[Superior Sound Quality]

The A9 Bluetooth speaker has excellent sound quality, whether you are at home or on a business trip, it can enrich your quality of life with powerful stereo and crisp bass.

[Simple and Stylish Design]

This speaker style is easy to carry, the top of the speaker is equipped with a bracket (mobile phone holder, etc.), the bell mouth of the subwoofer and a beautiful light ring design.

Other Features

– Portable Bluetooth Speaker,built-in bluetooth 4.2 wireless transmission, working distance up to 10 meters.

– Compatible with all Bluetooth devices such as smart phones, tablet PCs, iPOD …

– Support TF Card music playback.

– Support FM radio, FM channel automatically

– Support Digital Display+Intelligent Remote Control

– After shutdown automatically memory track number

– Can match the personal computer, MP3,MP4, and is equipped with 3.5mm stereo audio output interface of the mobile phone and other audio equipment.

Big Power Party Speaker



Sound quality

High-power subwoofer, restore the original sound of the scene, as if immersive.3D surround sound, comparable to cinema-grade sound

Bluetooth Speaker Specification

Product type: A9 bluetooth speaker Speakers: 5W

Frequency Response: 65Hz-20KHz

Input Impedance: 10kohm

Input Voltage: DC 5V

Control: Volume/BT/Remote Control/USB/TF

Size: 130*166*192mm

Charging Time: about 3-4hour

Playing Time: about 4-6 hours (depends on playing volume)

Battery ​Capacity: 2000Mah

Suit for: Computer/MP3/MP4/Mobile Phone/for iPOD

E I F E R

Leading technology and assured product quality

Our products are sold all over the world.

So far, 100,000 units have been sold. It is a reliable choice for thousands of customers.

Excellent sound qua.lity brings customers an acoustic feast

How do I use the FM radio to automatically search for channel functions?



You can Press “Mode” button to enter FM Radio mode.

You can long press “Play/Pause” button to Automatic search.

When searching, you can short press the “Play/Pause” button to stop automatic search. It will take a few minutes to search all the station.

press “Prev/Next” or remote control to browse and select channels.

11W portable powerful speaker



Package list

1 x A9 Bluetooth Speaker

1 x Remote control(need 2*AAA batteries, No included)

1 x AUX cable

1 x USB cable

1 x User manual

1 x Retail box

Multi-functional speaker

A9 Bluetooth Speaker Support Bluetooth connection, Support FM radio, TF Card music playback, AUX input, intelligent remote contrl and digital display. Powerful features, multiple choices to enrich your life.

Digital remote control

The speaker is equipped with wireless remote control, which can remotely control the Bluetooth speaker, which is simple and fast

Intelligent Compatible

You can play music through the USB port; TF card and AUX input (such as mp3, mp4 player); or stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device easy to pair (such as Android, iPhone, iPod, tablet). Let you be free to move during the event.

Support The Phone Holder Function

The top of this portable speaker has a carrying handle and a stand holder that can support the standing of mobile phones, tablets, etc.

Excellent Sound & FM radio: Bluetooth speaker big power 11W, 3 loudspeakers including one high output subwoofer, two tweeters and a rear heavy bass guide tube. Clear and stereo sound make you extremely enjoyable with the music. FM radio can search available stations in your area. Speaker FM radio can also manually input a station using the remote control .

Interesting Features : The top of this portable speaker has a hand-held pull ring and a stand holder that can support the standing of mobile phones, tablets, etc , suitable for parties, dances, family gatherings and many other occasions.

Easy to Connect & Carry: Wireless Speaker Bluetooth 4.2, 33ft range, Quick pairing any Bluetooth-enabled device, such as Android cellphones, iPhone, iPod and so on. If you don’t use Bluetooth connection, you can use a 3.5mm AUX cable to plug in the speakers and the other side to insert auxiliary connection device of a smartphone, computer, MP3, MP4, TV and so on.

Worry-free Warranty: Our worry-free 12-month warranty and friendly customer service. A9 speaker is not big and easy to carry,suitable for home,store,backyard,small party,picnic,salon,projector and more.A perfect gift for the music lover with an active lifestyle.